Badgers survive OT thriller behind Magnett’s game-winner

PRESCOTT — A little under nine minutes remained in this quarterfinal clash between No. 1 Prescott girls soccer and No. 8 Walden Grove. The Red Wolves erased a two-goal deficit to force extra time and by the way they were playing defense, it seemed the Badgers weren’t going to find an answer in time to avoid a penalty-kick shootout.

However, super sophomore midfielder Ellie Magnett swooped in just in the nick of time to save the day. Magnett managed to penetrate the hard-nosed Walden Grove defense to get inside the area, cut inside with her right foot, and slot a shot past the keeper for the go-ahead goal that gave Prescott a 3-2 win.

“It felt so surreal. That’s what you want your whole soccer career. So to have that goal was so fun for the team and for myself,” Magnett said.

This game marked the first time this season the Badgers had truly been tested. Walden Grove was a rough, physical and scrappy team that actually possessed the ability to go on the offensive rather than just sit back on defense like how most of Prescott’s opponents did this season.

“That ranking [Walden Grove has] needs to be re-evaluated,” Prescott head coach Paul Campuzano said. “They are one of the toughest team’s we’ve played physically. Big girls, strong girls, willing to challenge.”

The Badgers’ first scare came in the first half when Walden Grove midfielder Jessica Garcia tore down the right sideline and shimmied her defender away with a quick cut inside. She took a clear shot at goal but Prescott goalkeeper Lauryn Mayhan made a spectacular one-handed save to maintain a scoreless deadlock.

Walden Grove made it clear they weren’t a team to be taken lightly as the Badgers’ offense struggled way more than usual to generate chances up top. Fortunately for the Badgers, they found daylight after a 1-2-3 play between Emma Alvarez, Sawyer Magnett and Lily Jensen produced a tantalizing cross that was parried away by the Red Wolves keeper but then glanced off the crossbar and remained in play.

Kari Kasun, Prescott’s nonstop motor on the left wing, then came in running back post and cleaned up the rebound to give the Badgers a much-needed 1-0 lead. The game continued to see back-and-forth action in the second half but the Badgers found a way to double their lead with 18 minutes left in the game.

Kasun’s speed and activity continued to pay dividends as she shed two defenders to curl in a cross from the left side. The ball found a wide-open Alvarez, who beat the keeper by blasting a high shot into goal for a 2-0 Badgers lead.

Despite falling into a 2-0 hole, Walden Grove didn’t fold over and pulled within one after Hailey Mayhan fouled Garcia to thwart a fast break. However, the Red Wolves took advantage of the ensuing set piece, delivering a low cross that found an unmanned Taylor Lansky, who calmly placed a shot past Lauryn Mayhan.

The Red Wolves weren’t done yet when Meredith Scott tracked down a high long ball that sailed over Prescott’s defense. Scott then controlled the ball and easily ran past Mayhan to score the equalizer on an open net with three minutes remaining.

With the scored tied at the end of regulation, the Badgers and Red Wolves needed extras to decide who was going to punch their ticket to the semifinals. As the first half of extra time waned by, Magnett came alive in the second half as she scrapped for every loose ball and tallied the game-winner, which sent the Badgers and their home crowd into a frenzy.

“Aside from the two mistakes that gave up the goals, I’m pretty happy with what happened,” Campuzano said. “There was no panic, there was no worry at halftime … but we just had to see the game out and then when it went into overtime, we’re fit enough to play the overtime and be fine and we got that late, which was great.”

This marked the second time this season the Badgers gave up more than one goal in a game. The first time came earlier this season in a game against Thunderbird where the Badgers also gave up two goals.

UP NEXT

The Badgers now advance to the 4A state semifinals and will face off against No. 4 Catalina Foothills on Saturday, Feb. 22. The game will be held at a neutral site at Williams Field High School in Gilbert with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Catalina Foothills defeated Mingus 8-0 in their quarterfinal match-up on Tuesday. The winner between Prescott and Catalina Foothills will play the winner between Salpointe Catholic and Flagstaff for the state championship on Tuesday, Feb. 25 also at Williams Field.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.