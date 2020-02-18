OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Another ‘boom’ heard in Prescott and Yavapai County region

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 8:59 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 18, 2020 10:40 PM

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of another loud noise on Tuesday evening, Feb. 18.

At about 7:50 p.m., YCSO and Prescott Police dispatchers received several calls regarding a loud booming noise in Prescott and the vicinity. There was no clear indication as to the source of the noise.

According to a Facebook post by YCSO, most calls came from the south and west portions of the county. YCSO said it would continue to monitor the situation.

Residents throughout the county also reported hearing loud booming sounds early Sunday morning, Feb. 16. Meteorite professionals later released data and video showing that a meteor found its way into Arizona.

Watch dCourier.com for continuing coverage as information becomes available.

— Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact
