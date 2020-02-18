7 in 7: Star Talks, Folk Sessions, Ben Rice

From star talks on the biggest stars with the smallest satellites, Folk Sessions’ 17th anniversary show and the 2019 Blues Blast Rising Star Ben Rice performing at Birdcage Saloon, the Quad Cities have plenty to offer over the next week.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Look across the universe at stars more massive than the sun with Dr. Noel Richardson, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, at the Prescott Astronomy Club’s Third Thursday Star Talk at the Prescott Public Library held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

Richardson’s talk, titled “Understanding the Biggest Stars with the Smallest Satellites and Telescopes,” will look at these stars that almost always form in binary pairs, and review how they are thought to merge with each other, interact in close systems and how they lose mass into space.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St. For more information, call Pat Birck at 928-778-6324.

2 – Hear a wide variety of music played by local chamber players and special guests at the Third Friday Chamber Music series at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Prescott Public Library, 215. E. Goodwin St.

This month features Prescott High School’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dan Bradstreet, as this month’s guest performers.

3 – Eat your way through a midwinter celebration with “A Taste of Mardi Gras” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

Presented by the American Association of University Women, the event includes Creole and Cajun foods; jazz, Cajun and Zydeco music; a no-host bar; election of a Mardi Gras Court and a second-line parade. Tickets are $50, available online at www.yc.edu/aauwmardigras. Proceeds go to AAUW scholarships for Yavapai College students whose children attend the Del E. Webb Family Enrichment Center or for women who are majoring in one of the STEM disciplines.

Costumes are admired but not required. For more information, call 701-730-8185.

4 – Join Phippen Museum Master Docent Dee Isham Saturday, Feb. 22 at the museum for a presentation called “Intrepid Women of the Wild West.”

In the 1 p.m. talk, Isham will recount the remarkable stories of those intrepid women of diverse backgrounds who played a pivotal role in settling the West and defining the culture of the region. Though women of the West are often painted as prostitutes who seduce the heroes or farm girls who marry them, real western women occupied much more varied roles including gunslingers, bounty hunters and business owners.

Admission is free for museum members and guests with paid admission, $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, AAA members, active military personnel and veterans, $5 for students and free for children 12 and younger.

Readers can contact the Phippen Museum at 928-778-1385.

5 – Celebrate with Prescott’s longest-running radio program as The Folk Sessions commemorates 17 years on Prescott Public Radio with a Sunday, Feb. 23 show in the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center third-floor ballroom.

Performing in the 3 p.m. show are JC & Laney, Eric Ramsey, Robby Roberson, Tom and Christa Agostino and Meg Bhorman with light appetizers and wine included. There are also auction items that include a private concert at the Highland Center’s Discovery Gardens Ramada, to VIP tickets to every Folk Sessions concert for 12 months, private house concerts with Ramsey and Bohrman and to VIP tickets to MacDougal Street West’s upcoming Friday, May 29, show at the Highlands Center for Natural History.

Tickets are $30 per person or $100 for a reserved table, and available online at www.folksessions17th.eventbrite.com.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

6 – Learn about the striking landscapes and picturesque towns that have given Arizona a rich history as a filming location for many Hollywood movies from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Prescott Public Library.

The two-part presentation includes a screening of the 1940 film “Kit Carson” that stars Jon Hall, Lynn Bari and Dana Andrews as well as a talk by historian Joe Webster titled “Kit Carson & the Arizona Connection.”

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

7 – Jam out when guitarist Ben Rice and the Ben Rice Blues Band stop at the Birdcage Saloon on their Spring 2020 Tour from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Feb. 23.

Based in the Northwest music hot spot of Portland, Rice was recognized as the Costello Rising Star Award Winner by Blues Blast Magazine in 2019, was a 2019 Blues Blast Music Awards nominee and was awarded Best Contemporary Act, Best Traditional Blues Act, Male Vocalist of the Year and Best Electric Guitar awards by The Cascade Blues Association in 2019.

The Birdcage Saloon is located at 160 S. Montezuma St.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com