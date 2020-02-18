OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

7 in 7: Star Talks, Folk Sessions, Ben Rice

Ben Rice, recognized as the Costello Rising Star Award Winner by Blues Blast Magazine in 2019, is coming for a performance at the Birdcage Saloon as part of his Spring 2020 Tour from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. (Sam Gerke/Courtesy)

Ben Rice, recognized as the Costello Rising Star Award Winner by Blues Blast Magazine in 2019, is coming for a performance at the Birdcage Saloon as part of his Spring 2020 Tour from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. (Sam Gerke/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 9:22 p.m.

From star talks on the biggest stars with the smallest satellites, Folk Sessions’ 17th anniversary show and the 2019 Blues Blast Rising Star Ben Rice performing at Birdcage Saloon, the Quad Cities have plenty to offer over the next week.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Look across the universe at stars more massive than the sun with Dr. Noel Richardson, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, at the Prescott Astronomy Club’s Third Thursday Star Talk at the Prescott Public Library held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

Richardson’s talk, titled “Understanding the Biggest Stars with the Smallest Satellites and Telescopes,” will look at these stars that almost always form in binary pairs, and review how they are thought to merge with each other, interact in close systems and how they lose mass into space.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St. For more information, call Pat Birck at 928-778-6324.

2 – Hear a wide variety of music played by local chamber players and special guests at the Third Friday Chamber Music series at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Prescott Public Library, 215. E. Goodwin St.

This month features Prescott High School’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dan Bradstreet, as this month’s guest performers.

3 – Eat your way through a midwinter celebration with “A Taste of Mardi Gras” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

Presented by the American Association of University Women, the event includes Creole and Cajun foods; jazz, Cajun and Zydeco music; a no-host bar; election of a Mardi Gras Court and a second-line parade. Tickets are $50, available online at www.yc.edu/aauwmardigras. Proceeds go to AAUW scholarships for Yavapai College students whose children attend the Del E. Webb Family Enrichment Center or for women who are majoring in one of the STEM disciplines.

Costumes are admired but not required. For more information, call 701-730-8185.

4 – Join Phippen Museum Master Docent Dee Isham Saturday, Feb. 22 at the museum for a presentation called “Intrepid Women of the Wild West.”

In the 1 p.m. talk, Isham will recount the remarkable stories of those intrepid women of diverse backgrounds who played a pivotal role in settling the West and defining the culture of the region. Though women of the West are often painted as prostitutes who seduce the heroes or farm girls who marry them, real western women occupied much more varied roles including gunslingers, bounty hunters and business owners.

Admission is free for museum members and guests with paid admission, $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, AAA members, active military personnel and veterans, $5 for students and free for children 12 and younger.

Readers can contact the Phippen Museum at 928-778-1385.

5 – Celebrate with Prescott’s longest-running radio program as The Folk Sessions commemorates 17 years on Prescott Public Radio with a Sunday, Feb. 23 show in the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center third-floor ballroom.

Performing in the 3 p.m. show are JC & Laney, Eric Ramsey, Robby Roberson, Tom and Christa Agostino and Meg Bhorman with light appetizers and wine included. There are also auction items that include a private concert at the Highland Center’s Discovery Gardens Ramada, to VIP tickets to every Folk Sessions concert for 12 months, private house concerts with Ramsey and Bohrman and to VIP tickets to MacDougal Street West’s upcoming Friday, May 29, show at the Highlands Center for Natural History.

Tickets are $30 per person or $100 for a reserved table, and available online at www.folksessions17th.eventbrite.com.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

6 – Learn about the striking landscapes and picturesque towns that have given Arizona a rich history as a filming location for many Hollywood movies from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Prescott Public Library.

The two-part presentation includes a screening of the 1940 film “Kit Carson” that stars Jon Hall, Lynn Bari and Dana Andrews as well as a talk by historian Joe Webster titled “Kit Carson & the Arizona Connection.”

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

7 – Jam out when guitarist Ben Rice and the Ben Rice Blues Band stop at the Birdcage Saloon on their Spring 2020 Tour from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Feb. 23.

Based in the Northwest music hot spot of Portland, Rice was recognized as the Costello Rising Star Award Winner by Blues Blast Magazine in 2019, was a 2019 Blues Blast Music Awards nominee and was awarded Best Contemporary Act, Best Traditional Blues Act, Male Vocalist of the Year and Best Electric Guitar awards by The Cascade Blues Association in 2019.

The Birdcage Saloon is located at 160 S. Montezuma St.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

At a Glance: Experience the one-man play ‘An Iliad’
KornuKopia Calendar: Feb. 1-10
KornuKopia Calendar: Jan. 25-Feb. 3
KornuKopia Calendar: Feb. 15-24
Kornukopia Calendar, Jan. 18-27

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries