OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 17
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

To Your Good Health: Spinal cord stimulator may be option for severe back pain

By Dr. Keith Roach
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 6:10 p.m.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 83-year-old African American female who is contemplating having a neurostimulator implanted in my back. I am a noninsulin diabetic, and my last A1C was 6.7. I had a laminectomy with fusion 15 years ago. I have researched the procedure and found many cons as opposed to pros. What are the risks and prognosis? — S.

ANSWER: Spinal cord stimulators have moderate effectiveness for people with persistent pain after surgery. In studies, stimulators were more likely to give significant pain relief than repeat surgery, and were more effective than standard medical therapy, but the studies may not be applicable for your particular reasons for pain.

Approximately 30% of people will have a complication, such as infection, movement or breakage of the electrical leads, and wound breakdown. They can rarely (less than 1% of the time) cause bleeding, which is an emergency since the spinal cord is a very dangerous place for bleeding.

All my patients who have gone through this have had two procedures: a trial placement (ranging from a few days to a week or so) to determine whether it is helpful, followed by permanent placement if it is.

Spinal cord stimulators should be used only in people with severe pain who are not getting good relief with other treatments, and with full understanding of the relatively high complication rate. People should also know that pain relief can wane over time.

DEAR DR. ROACH: As I understand it, the influenza virus nomenclature is H#N#, where the numbers can be 1 through 9. I may have the letters backward but H defines how the virus enters and N defines how the virus exits the cells.

Here is the stupid question: If we get immunized for all the H1 through H9, why is it necessary to get a flu shot every year? Also, if we have had an H1 flu, aren’t we immune to further H1 strains regardless how they exit? I am tired of being a pin cushion. — R.F.

ANSWER: It’s a bit more complicated. There are 18 subtypes of hemagglutinin, a viral protein that lets the influenza virus attach to target cells, and nine subtypes of neuraminidase, which in addition to opening up the infected target cells to let more flu virus out, allows the virus to move through the mucus in your respiratory tract, making it more effective at causing disease. Certain strains of neuraminidase (N1 and N2) are more virulent than others, even though N3 and N7 may also cause death.

Unfortunately, immunity, whether from natural infection (if you survive) or from the influenza vaccine, is not always long-lasting. Half of people who were infected with the 2009 H1N1 flu lost their antibodies within six months. On the other hand, survivors of the 1918 (Spanish) flu (also H1N1) continued to have protective antibodies 90 years later, and also had immunity to the 2009 strain. It’s not clear why the immunity lasts so long in some strains and not others.

Even within one particular strain of hemagglutinin, the antibodies produced may or may not provide immunity to other strains. The influenza virus is highly adaptable and variable. There has, however, been promising work on a “universal” flu vaccine that may solve the problem we all have, which is that being a pin cushion year after year is the only way to ensure up-to-date immunity, and even that immunity is not perfect, as the particular strain circulating doesn’t always match the strain the vaccine was made for.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

To Your Good Health: A high antibody count for chickenpox doesn’t equal shingles immunity
October, November the best months to get flu vaccine
To Your Good Health: Chiropractic is a valid form of therapy for low-back pain
To your good health: What is the real message from Epstein-Barr antibodies?
County health department and pharmacies team up to provide shots to the public

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries