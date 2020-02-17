OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 17
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

UConn's top five streak ends in AP women's basketball poll
Women's College Basketball

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

DOUG FEINBERG Associated Press
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 3:07 p.m.

NEW YORK — UConn's record streak of top five appearances in The Associated Press women's basketball poll is over.

The Huskies fell to sixth on Monday, ending a run of 253 consecutive weeks as one of the first five teams in the Top 25. That historic stretch dated back to Feb. 5, 2007. Connecticut's run dwarfs the No. 2 all-time mark of 96 set by Louisiana Tech in the 1980s.

The longest current streak is now held by No. 1 South Carolina at 11. The Gamecocks had a hand in ending the Huskies' run by routing UConn last Monday night. The Huskies' three losses this season have come to the Gamecocks, No. 2 Baylor and third-ranked Oregon. South Carolina earned 27 first-place votes from the national media panel. Baylor received two and Oregon one.

UConn's streak may have continued had fourth-ranked Stanford not had a miracle finish to beat Colorado on Sunday. The Cardinal trailed by three with 12 seconds left when Kiana Williams tied the game. She then stole the ball from Mya Hollingshed and sank a 40-footer at the buzzer.

The Cardinal moved up four spots in the poll. Louisville moved into fifth after knocking off then-No. 4 N.C. State on Thursday.

Maryland, UCLA, Mississippi State and N.C. State round out the first 10 teams.

Princeton re-entered the Top 25 this week, coming in 25th. Tennessee fell out of the poll.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

During UConn's record run the Huskies were No. 1 in the poll for 151 weeks, including 51 consecutive weeks from 2008-10. A total of 27 other teams had been in the top five during that stretch; none came close to lasting as long as the Huskies.

MOVING ON UP

Maryland jumped three places to seventh this week. The Terrapins have been playing extremely well lately, including a 34-point win over Iowa last week to take command of the Big Ten. The Terrapins were fourth in the preseason poll before falling to as low as 20th on Jan. 13. They've been climbing ever since.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gamecocks hold tight at No. 1 in AP Top 25 women's poll
No. 8 Baylor women beat UConn 68-57 for 1st win over No. 1
UConn moves to No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll
UConn still unanimous No. 1 in women’s hoops poll
Women's Hoops: UConn, Irish, South Carolina, Baylor get top seeds

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries