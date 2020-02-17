'Star Talks: Understanding the Biggest Stars with the Smallest Satellites and Telescopes.' Thursday, Feb. 20
Dr. Richardson, Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Embry-Riddle presents "Star Talks: Understanding the Biggest Stars with the Smallest Satellites and Telescopes" at the Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite A & B, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Dr. Richardson will review how massive stars are thought to merge with each other, interact in close systems and how they lose mass into space. The famous eta Car system is extreme in its properties and will be passing through a periastron passage around the time of the talk allowing astronomers a chance to examine how the system behaves across the electromagnetic spectrum.
Admission is free. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
For more information, call 928-777-1526, e-mail ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov or visit prescottlibrary.info.
