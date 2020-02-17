OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

San Diego aquarium breeds rare weedy sea dragon in captivity

This undated photo provided by the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows one of two new baby Weedy Seadragons that were born at Birch Aquarium this week in San Diego. The Southern California aquarium has successfully bred the rare weedy sea dragon, the lesser known cousin of the sea horse that resembles seaweed when floating. San Diego's Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, that two weedy sea dragons have hatched this week, making the aquarium one of the few in the world to successfully breed the unusual fish. (Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows one of two new baby Weedy Seadragons that were born at Birch Aquarium this week in San Diego. The Southern California aquarium has successfully bred the rare weedy sea dragon, the lesser known cousin of the sea horse that resembles seaweed when floating. San Diego's Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, that two weedy sea dragons have hatched this week, making the aquarium one of the few in the world to successfully breed the unusual fish. (Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 11:55 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — A Southern California aquarium has successfully bred the rare weedy sea dragon, the lesser known cousin of the sea horse that resembles seaweed when floating.

San Diego’s Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography said in a news release Thursday that two weedy sea dragons have hatched this week, making the aquarium one of the few in the world to successfully breed the unusual fish.

photo

This undated photo provided by the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows one of two new baby Weedy Seadragons that were born at Birch Aquarium this week in San Diego. The Southern California aquarium has successfully bred the rare weedy sea dragon, the lesser known cousin of the sea horse that resembles seaweed when floating. San Diego's Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, that two weedy sea dragons have hatched this week, making the aquarium one of the few in the world to successfully breed the unusual fish. (Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography via AP)

The babies with leafy appendages are less than an inch long, and have eaten their first meal of tiny shrimp. The aquarium is keeping the delicate creatures out of public view for now.

The hatchlings come less than a year after the aquarium at the University of California, San Diego built what is believed to be one of the world’s largest habitats for the sea dragons, whose native populations off Australia are threatened by pollution, warming oceans and the illegal pet and alternative medicine trades.

The 18-foot-long tank has 11 weedy sea dragons and three leafy sea dragons, which have never been bred in captivity.

The aquarium hopes to breed the two different kinds of sea dragons so scientists can learn more about the mysterious species. Little is known about them because their populations are so small and in remote areas.

Since 1995, the Birch Aquarium has bred 13 different seahorse species, sharing more than 5,000 juvenile seahorses with other aquariums around the world.

So far, only the weedy sea dragon has been bred in captivity, and only a handful of times.

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach was the first in the world to breed the weedy sea dragons in 2001. It also is trying to breed leafy sea dragons.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Watch: Sea dragons captivate visitors at California aquarium
Editorial: Chance to conserve quickly evaporating
New members of the zoo family have arrived
Huge sea-life sculptures made from ocean's plastic trash
One man’s rant: Who could have known?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries