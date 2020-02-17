Relinked: DNA testing reunites local families

Melvin and Patty Stauffer are cooking a favorite Slovenian recipe from Melvin’s hometown in Ohio, Barberton chicken, for some 20 guests this afternoon as part of an extra special family reunion.

The occasion: a family and friends meet, greet and dine with Melvin’s eldest daughter, Melody Lenigar from Canton, Ohio, an out-of-wedlock child born 63 years earlier but not introduced until a DNA query last year.

THE SECRET

Around the dining room table of their Diamond Valley home on Monday, Melvin, explained that for some six decades he kept the secret of his firstborn daughter he last saw when she was four weeks old. His first-born daughter listened as her father shared the story with her husband, Jeff, and Stauffer’s daughter, Laura Miller, visiting for the occasion from Texas.

The Stauffers have three other children: Lisa Macrina of Washington, Greg Stauffer in the Phoenix Valley, and Leanne Michel in California. The Stauffers also have seven grandchildren; Melody’s children add another three.

Melvin was just over 16 when he and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Jean, learned they were to be parents.

“I was scared to death,” Melvin admitted.

From a poor, dysfunctional family of seven children earning .75 cent an hour at a local grocery store, Melvin said he knew at the time he was in no position to raise a family.

“I couldn’t survive by myself,” he said of his youth moving between relatives.

Still, he said, he supported his girlfriend’s decision to keep the baby that together they named Melody. He saved more than a year’s wages to cover the $300 hospital bill.

In time, Melvin started to advance as a journeymen meat cutter. One day, he asked a friend who went to school with his former girlfriend about the possibility of visiting her and his infant daughter.

The friend advised against it. By that time, Jean was married, and the baby now had a father.

With misgivings, Melvin agreed not to interfere, a regret he said he expected to take to his grave.

NEW FAMILY

Six years later, Melvin was working for a large grocery chain as a meat department manager. He remembers the day he winked at a pretty girl who smiled back. The couple who left Ohio for Arizona 47 years ago will celebrate their 58th anniversary this year.

Yet Melvin never uttered a word about Melody.

In 1988, Melvin returned to Barberton, Ohio for a family reunion. A cousin gave him the address to the mother of his first child. The two shared a friendly visit. But he was advised against making contact with Melody.

With no chance of a reunion, Melvin dismissed thoughts of telling his wife and children.

About the tests A DNA kit’s cost range is about $100 depending on whether it includes lab tests. The tests require a cheek swab and will give the kit owner information on potential other DNA matches. Privacy and confidentiality are protected for those who wish, or families can be quite specific about who they might be searching to find. Many of the lead DNA companies provide means to private message clients so as to enable matches or make contacts related to other DNA connections.

THE TEST

Fast forward to Christmas 2018.

The Stauffers’ daughter Lisa opted to do a DNA ancestry search for her children. At the same time, his long lost daughter did a similar test. Macrina finds a match to a woman named Melody. She calls her sister, Laura. Laura then calls her father.

“So I hear I have another sister,” Laura recalled of the conversation. “You could have heard a pin drop.”

Melvin realized it was time to share his past — and to his relief his family embraced their eldest sister. His wife was not only understanding, he said, but arranged the first weeklong visit to Ohio last year.

“I was so happy to finally tell them,” Melvin said. “It was like a ton of bricks off my shoulders.”

At the same time, the Stauffer sisters reached out to Melody. Their first email went unanswered. Unwilling to let it go, Laura said she and her sister proved themselves to be “pretty good sleuths.”

“We should be in the FBI,” Laura joked.

Since the discovery of another sibling, the Stauffer parents and children have relied on social media and cellphones to forge a relationship Melvin said is more than he could have ever imagined.

“They (Melvin’s other four children) all accepted Melody like they knew her all their life” Melvin declared. “Pat thinks of her as just another daughter.”

“It’s never been awkward,” Melody said.

REUNION

The first face-to-face meeting between Melody and the full Stauffer clan — the four adult children, some grandchildren and close family friends — will revolve around the spicy Barberton chicken meal that is part of both Melody and Melvin’s separate memories. Both expect it will tighten the growing family bonds.

In the past year, Melody, Melvin, Pat and the siblings have discovered they share a lot in common. Melody studied to be a teacher, but never worked in education, similar to one of her sisters.

She works in the meat business of a grocery store: Melvin retired from that very business. Melody’s son, Jason, shares the same birthday with her father, Dec. 12.

“I can’t count all my grandnieces and nephews,” Laura said of the exploding family tree.

For Melvin, the reunion with his first child is the discovery of a lifetime — he encourages everyone who can to take a DNA test.

For Melody, it’s a key piece to her still-unfolding family circle.

“It’s awesome to have one another,” she said.

Pat Stauffer summed it up best.

“It’s called love.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.