Mon, Feb. 17
Prescott Area Leadership announces finalists for honor

Originally Published: February 17, 2020 6:17 p.m.

Twelve finalists in four categories have been announced for the Prescott Area Leadership’s 2020 Man, Woman and Male and Female Youth Leaders of the Year honor.

The finalists in the four categories were announced by the Prescott Area Leadership organization on Monday, Feb. 17.

A news release from the organization stated that the annual honor netted about 40 candidates across all segments of the greater quad-city area. All nominees had the opportunity to share a few things about themselves during a nominee mixer event at the Prescott Resort on Tuesday Jan. 28.

“A select group of judges has since reviewed all the nominations received in order to narrow down the field to a winner and two runners-up in each of the four categories (man, woman, female youth and male youth), with the winners to be announced as part of the Prescott Area Leadership Awards Banquet on Tuesday April 7,” adds the news release.

This year’s finalists are:

• Male Youth Leaders of the Year: Aaron Gordon, Ethan Morse and Jacob Packer

• Female Youth Leaders of the Year: Nicole Babbitt, Madison Jackson and Erin Kennedy

• Man Leaders of the Year: Larry Gray, Scott Mascher and Clark Tenney

• Woman Leaders of the Year: Jessi Hans, Nicole Kennedy and Sue Rutherford

“Proceeds from these events are used to foster development of effective leadership skills in our community youth,” states the news release.

“These efforts include awarding of $2,000 in scholarships to each of the male and female Youth Leaders of the Year winners, as well as a $500 scholarship for the two runners-up.”

Any and all additional funds that are generated go toward Quad Cities youth participation in the annual Prescott Area Youth Leadership Academy.

More information is available by contacting Amore Cianciola by email at: amore@hassayampainn.com, or by calling: 928-777-9550.

Information provided by Prescott Area Leadership.

