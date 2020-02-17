Pets in need: Ruby

Ruby the Red Dog and her handsome tri-colored 5-month-old brother- Chevez, reportedly have Louisiana Catahoula bloodlines and they are gentle and affectionate. This breed may be known as an energetic work horse, but Ruby’s demeanor is better suited for leisurely walks, couch curls during TV time and sharing your popcorn in bed. She would love another dog sibling to bolster her confidence and a dedicated human to hang with. Please contact Toby at 4lvdch@bullerinetworks.net for more information about these cuties.