Pets in need: Chester James
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 7:06 p.m.
VFW 3513 Auxiliary has officially adopted this project, naming it VFW Alley Cats — Operation Paws. Our purpose is to humanely control the population and condition of the colony that currently exists as Post 3513.
Our goal is to connect the spayed/neutered animals with a veteran who will give it a good home. This can be good for the animals as well as the veterans.
Donations for this project can be made to VFW Post 3513 or directly to Arizona Spay And Neuter Clinic. Visit https://www.azbw.com/vfw-cat-rescue/
