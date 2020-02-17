Pets in need: Allie

I am about 2 years old, medium in build, potty trained, current on all shots, spayed and microchipped. I’m a sweet, active girl that loves people, taking walks, playing with my toys and cuddling and being your best friend. I’m told I have beautiful eyes. I’m not fond of small dogs, or cats, and probably no bunnies or chickens. I would be good with a male dog my size that is well-mannered and likes to play. If you would like to meet me, please call AARF Animal rescue at 928-925-7219. Volunteers love me, but it’s time to find my own family!