OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 17
Weather  53.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Meteorite hunters scouring Yavapai County

Anne Marie Ward and Scott Stanford comb ranch land in the Williamson Valley area of Yavapai County for meteorites on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Anne Marie Ward and Scott Stanford comb ranch land in the Williamson Valley area of Yavapai County for meteorites on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 9:46 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, February 17, 2020 9:43 PM

The hunt is on for what meteorite professionals believe are fragments of a space rock that entered the Earth’s atmosphere and exploded somewhere above Yavapai County early Sunday, Feb. 16.

Residents from throughout the county and beyond started calling 911 and turning to social media around 7:20 a.m. Sunday to report a loud boom.

Some believed it was some sort of bomb going off, but meteorite professionals have since released data and video showing that a meteor did in fact find its way into Arizona.

At the head of the pack is Prescott resident Robert Ward, who has been tracking down fallen meteorites all over the world for more than 20 years.

Ward was able to capture high-definition video of the fireball — the term for a very bright meteor —using an all-sky, six-camera system set up in his backyard.

Using this video, seismic data, witness reports and imaging from the Doppler Weather Radar, he’s confident that a meteorite not only exploded nearby, but that much of its content reached the Earth’s surface.

“There’s no doubt about it,” Ward said. “People saw the black dots come out of the explosion, so there are definitely rocks on the ground.”

How big those rocks may be, their origin and what elements they’re made of has yet to be determined, Ward said. “We only have rough estimates of the mass and the size of the breakup,” he said. “The sonic boom is a good indication it was larger.”

THE HUNT BEGINS

As soon as Ward and his wife, Anne Marie, heard the explosion and saw the persistent train — the long-enduring emission that remains in the path of a fireball once the afterglow has faded — in the not-so distant sky, they began taking steps to track the trajectory of the fall and pull a team together to help with the hunt.

photo

Professional meteorite hunter Robert Ward (center) stands with friends and family who are helping him search for remnants of a meteorite that reportedly entered the Earth’s atmosphere and exploded somewhere above Yavapai County on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By midday Monday, they had about six trusted friends by their side, some more experienced in meteorite hunting than others.

“We had people fly in,” Anne Marie said.

Using data Ward received from other partners, the group started scouring various areas along Williamson Valley Road.

To do so, however, they first had to get permission to search on private property.

“It’s all about being very respectful,” Anne Marie said. “We always make sure we are legally where we’re supposed to be with those permissions. Unfortunately, that’s not the same for the industry, so we just always want to set that precedent.”

As of Monday afternoon, Ward and his troop were the only ones who appeared to be hunting, but they expect that will soon change.

“We’re hearing that other teams are coming in,” Anne Marie said. “We were lucky, because it was right here in our backyard.”

What they’re essentially looking for are anomalies in the landscape. That may be a bit of unsettled soil, or a rock that appears broken, burnt or unlike anything else naturally occurring in that area.

“It’s so out of the ordinary of what your eyes are glazing by, that you’re like ‘That’s it,’” Anne Marie said.

In general, meteorite fragments can range from as small as a pea to as large as a watermelon, Ward said.

“From a few grams up to tens of kilograms,” he said.

If they find something, the plan is to send it to a lab to be tested and hopefully provide some insight about the cosmos, Anne Marie said.

“Collectors like my husband are avid proponents of science and not slicing and dicing for money,” she said.

That said, some of the rarest meteorites, such as prime specimens from the Moon or Mars, can be worth up to $1,000 a gram, according to geology.com.

While there’s no saying exactly how long it will take, Ward and his team are determined to make a find.

“It’s really all about the tenacity of keeping going till you find something,” Anne Marie said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries