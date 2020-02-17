Meteorite hunters scouring Yavapai County

The hunt is on for what meteorite professionals believe are fragments of a space rock that entered the Earth’s atmosphere and exploded somewhere above Yavapai County early Sunday, Feb. 16.

Residents from throughout the county and beyond started calling 911 and turning to social media around 7:20 a.m. Sunday to report a loud boom.

Some believed it was some sort of bomb going off, but meteorite professionals have since released data and video showing that a meteor did in fact find its way into Arizona.

At the head of the pack is Prescott resident Robert Ward, who has been tracking down fallen meteorites all over the world for more than 20 years.

Ward was able to capture high-definition video of the fireball — the term for a very bright meteor —using an all-sky, six-camera system set up in his backyard.

Using this video, seismic data, witness reports and imaging from the Doppler Weather Radar, he’s confident that a meteorite not only exploded nearby, but that much of its content reached the Earth’s surface.

“There’s no doubt about it,” Ward said. “People saw the black dots come out of the explosion, so there are definitely rocks on the ground.”

How big those rocks may be, their origin and what elements they’re made of has yet to be determined, Ward said. “We only have rough estimates of the mass and the size of the breakup,” he said. “The sonic boom is a good indication it was larger.”

THE HUNT BEGINS

As soon as Ward and his wife, Anne Marie, heard the explosion and saw the persistent train — the long-enduring emission that remains in the path of a fireball once the afterglow has faded — in the not-so distant sky, they began taking steps to track the trajectory of the fall and pull a team together to help with the hunt.



By midday Monday, they had about six trusted friends by their side, some more experienced in meteorite hunting than others.

“We had people fly in,” Anne Marie said.

Using data Ward received from other partners, the group started scouring various areas along Williamson Valley Road.

To do so, however, they first had to get permission to search on private property.

“It’s all about being very respectful,” Anne Marie said. “We always make sure we are legally where we’re supposed to be with those permissions. Unfortunately, that’s not the same for the industry, so we just always want to set that precedent.”

As of Monday afternoon, Ward and his troop were the only ones who appeared to be hunting, but they expect that will soon change.

“We’re hearing that other teams are coming in,” Anne Marie said. “We were lucky, because it was right here in our backyard.”

What they’re essentially looking for are anomalies in the landscape. That may be a bit of unsettled soil, or a rock that appears broken, burnt or unlike anything else naturally occurring in that area.

“It’s so out of the ordinary of what your eyes are glazing by, that you’re like ‘That’s it,’” Anne Marie said.

In general, meteorite fragments can range from as small as a pea to as large as a watermelon, Ward said.

“From a few grams up to tens of kilograms,” he said.

If they find something, the plan is to send it to a lab to be tested and hopefully provide some insight about the cosmos, Anne Marie said.

“Collectors like my husband are avid proponents of science and not slicing and dicing for money,” she said.

That said, some of the rarest meteorites, such as prime specimens from the Moon or Mars, can be worth up to $1,000 a gram, according to geology.com.

While there’s no saying exactly how long it will take, Ward and his team are determined to make a find.

“It’s really all about the tenacity of keeping going till you find something,” Anne Marie said.

