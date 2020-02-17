OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 17
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Looking for a job or career change? Attend the ‘Chino Valley Job Fair,’ Feb. 21

The Chino Valley Job Fair will be held at the Chino Valley High School, 760 E. Center St. on Friday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early admission at 10:30 a.m. for veterans, individuals 55 and older and job seekers with disabilities. (Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce/Courtesy, file)

The Chino Valley Job Fair will be held at the Chino Valley High School, 760 E. Center St. on Friday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early admission at 10:30 a.m. for veterans, individuals 55 and older and job seekers with disabilities. (Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce/Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 5:29 p.m.

The Chino Valley Job Fair will be held at the Chino Valley High School, 760 E. Center St. on Friday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early admission at 10:30 a.m. for veterans, individuals 55 and older and job seekers with disabilities.

Bring your resume and take this opportunity to visit with over 45 businesses from government, schools, realtors, camps, health care, landscaping and more.

For more information, visit http://chinovalley.chambermaster.com/events/details/chino-valley-job-fair-3142

Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Chamber News: Job fair season launches in Chino Valley.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Chino Valley High School

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Employers look to fill positions through job fair at Chino Valley High School
Chamber News: Job fair season launches in Chino Valley
Free job fair in Prescott Valley, Sept. 25
Job and Career Fair at Yavapai College, next up is April 4
Job fair at PV Events Center Wednesday, Sept. 12

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries