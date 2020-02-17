Looking for a job or career change? Attend the ‘Chino Valley Job Fair,’ Feb. 21

The Chino Valley Job Fair will be held at the Chino Valley High School, 760 E. Center St. on Friday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early admission at 10:30 a.m. for veterans, individuals 55 and older and job seekers with disabilities.

Bring your resume and take this opportunity to visit with over 45 businesses from government, schools, realtors, camps, health care, landscaping and more.

For more information, visit http://chinovalley.chambermaster.com/events/details/chino-valley-job-fair-3142

