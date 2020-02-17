Letter: Sincere thanks
Editor: On Thursday morning, Feb. 6, my husband took a terrible fall, head first, in the parking lot at the Fry’s on Willow Creek.
I would like to thank very much everyone who came to help. First to arrive were two customers, Rich and the man with the towel, and they were very kind and extremely helpful. Secondly, the manager of Fry’s and his staff that called the fire department and got help right away. Thirdly, we can’t thank the Prescott Fire Department enough for helping with my husband, cleaning him up, collecting all kinds of statistics and sending us on our way to the hospital.
Everyone was just outstanding, kind, compassionate and caring.
Elizabeth Bourgault
Prescott
