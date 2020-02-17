OFFERS
Jerome strikes gold with paid-parking kiosks

A group of tourists wait to feed the Jerome parking kiosk on Friday afternoon. The kiosks are generating revenue for the town to fix infrastructure. The cost to park at the 139 town parking spaces is set at $3 for up to four hours, or $5 to park all day. Fees are in effect between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. (Vyto Starinskas/Prescott News Network)

VYTO STARINSKAS, Prescott News Network
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 10:17 a.m.

For the past few months visitors from the Prescott area may have noticed more available parking spaces when they take a trip to Jerome, but those spaces now come at a price.

Last year, the Jerome Town Council decided to put paid parking kiosks in town to provide a revenue source for high infrastructure repair costs, including streets, sidewalks, water-sewer infrastructure and public safety. The council also approved a “Town Yard” permit parking lot for residents.

“We intend to create a separate fund for this in our FY21 budget,” Town Manager Candace Gallagher said.

The amount of the revenue generated by the six paid-parking kiosks since they debuted in mid-October has pleased town officials.

The revenue from the kiosks in November, December and January totaled at least $143,848 if averaged out a year’s period, Gallagher confirmed. The three months totaled $35,962 in revenue, after expenses and one-time costs were subtracted.

The council included $125,000 in this year’s budget for gross parking revenue, according to Gallagher, adding that “we are very pleased with the results so far.“

“Our heavy months are coming so once we get a year under our belts we will have a better idea,” Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma explained. "I personally think we will net a higher figure." Muma also pointed out that their estimated average parking revenue is based on seasonal lows for tourism.

The tourist town of about 455 residents is located 50 minutes northeast of Prescott on Highway 89A. And while the kiosks where installed to raise revenue, the council also wanted to come up with a plan that did not upset local residents and did not alienate tourists.

“Additionally, it is rare to get a user complaining about the requirement to pay, a few complain of the process with the kiosks, which we are attempting to minimize,” explained Muma, who is in charge of managing the kiosks and the parking enforcement.

“If this had been started 10 years ago when it was first proposed, the city would have generated in excess of $2 million. Think of what could we have done with that,” the chief pointed out.

Council Member Jack Dillenberg, who participated in months of kiosk discussions with the other council members, said the kiosks are successful and the revenue is what the town anticipated. One possible adjustment to the program would be adding one more kiosk for cash payments for people without credit cards.

The cost to park at the 139 town parking spaces was set at $3 for up to four hours, or $5 to park all day. Fees will be in effect between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, according to the town.

Free parking will continue to be available at the “300 Level” parking lot above the fire station, where free shuttle service is available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition, there is free parking along parts of Jerome's Main Street adjacent to shops, restaurants and the post office.

