Editorial: Parking downtown comes at a cost regardless

Parking in downtown Prescott leaves a bit to be desired. There is the unenviable search for an open spot and a loss of revenue.

First, the curbside signs state clearly, “If you don’t fit, don’t park,” regarding parking on Gurley Street. A reader this past week proposed that the city police enforce the rule more, keeping people from parking their oversized vehicles there.

The police have told us before: “Drivers face fines and towing for parking where they don’t fit in downtown Prescott.”

The fact is the issue with high-profile vehicles parking where they shouldn’t appears to be on the rise, Prescott Police have said. It is a safety issue; if they stick out of the parking space, that can block a lane of traffic.

Parking in such a way can result in a fine of nearly $100; getting towed increases the cost to about $250, by the way.

Still, while many people are not fully aware of the Garage on Granite (the public parking structure one street to the west), the City of Prescott could learn from its neighbor, Jerome.

Last year, the Jerome Town Council decided to put paid parking kiosks in town to provide a revenue source for high infrastructure repair costs, including streets, sidewalks, water-sewer infrastructure and public safety. The council also approved a “Town Yard” permit parking lot for residents.

The amount of the revenue generated by the six paid-parking kiosks since they debuted in mid-October has pleased town officials. The revenue in November, December and January totaled at least $143,848 if averaged out a year’s period, Town Manager Candace Gallagher said. The three months totaled $35,962 in revenue, after expenses and one-time costs were subtracted, though that is for a seasonal low period for tourism, Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma said.

Aside from the attraction of revenue, Prescott officials should note Jerome officials’ intent: the council wanted to come up with a plan that did not upset local residents and did not alienate tourists. “Additionally, it is rare to get a user complaining about the requirement to pay; a few complain of the process with the kiosks, which we are attempting to minimize,” Muma explained.

The cost to park at the 139 town parking spaces in Jerome was set at $3 for up to four hours, or $5 to park all day. Fees are in effect between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

Prescott could maintain a free parking area, as Jerome has, as well as free shuttle services; Jerome has one available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

We suggest the City of Prescott to go back to parking meters, which were the norm locally in the 1970s. Part of the concept parallels Rep. Noel Campbell’s pitch for a higher gasoline tax: visitors and tourists do damage to streets and roads, just like residents.

Why not have them pay for it?

Parking downtown is important to business owners, the city, as well as the public. We believe there could be enough alternatives to suit everyone.

Visitors will come anyway. And everyone certainly would rather pay a meter than a parking ticket.

— The Daily Courier