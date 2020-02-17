OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 17
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Daytona 500 resumes without president, pomp or packed house

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ride in the presidential limousine as they take a pace lap ahead of the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ride in the presidential limousine as they take a pace lap ahead of the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

JENNA FRYER Associated Press
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 2:23 p.m.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The president is gone. So are the clouds, the long lines and most of the crowd.

The Daytona 500 was scheduled to resume Monday after "The Great American Race" was postponed for just the second time in 62 years. Rain halted the event at just 20 laps, with pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. out front the entire way at Daytona International Speedway.

Forty-five minutes before the race was to resume, the public address announcer told fans that they will give the traditional command for drivers to restart the engines. "You guys will be the grand marshals," the announcement said.

Firesuits hung all over the garage Monday drying in the sun after the Sunday night soaking spoiled NASCAR's biggest day of the year. At entrances around the speedway, where fans were stuck in security lines for hours a day earlier, NASCAR executives thanked those who returned for more racing. Ben Kennedy, great-grandson of NASCAR's founder, was even assisting with bags searches at one checkpoint.

The mood was dramatically different from a day earlier, when 11.2 million viewers tuned in to Fox Sports to watch President Donald Trump give the order to start the engines. The network said it was a 32% increase from the start of last year's race and best since 2015.

But the rain began moments after Trump and his motorcade completed a ceremonial lap around the apron of the famed speedway. As the caravan pulled off the track, the sky opened and the race did not begin.

The start already had been delayed 13 minutes to accommodate Trump's appearance, his remarks to an enthusiastic crowd that chanted "Four More Years!" and finally his words to the drivers to start their engines. The idea was for the field of 40 to be racing as Air Force One took off from the Daytona airport, located just a few hundred yards behind the track, recreating iconic photos of visits from Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

Trump was just the second sitting president to attend the Daytona 500, and first to be given a pre-race role. Reagan and George H.W. Bush attended summer races at Daytona.

The president was personally welcomed at the airport by the France family, which owns NASCAR, and met in a secure area with at least a dozen drivers. He and the first lady posed for selfies with the drivers.

Trump also gave a rare autograph to rising star Hailie Deegan when he signed her racing helmet — an endeavor negotiated via Twitter direct messages between the 18-year-old Deegan and Donald Trump Jr.

Deegan posted pictures of her meet-and-greet on social media.

But the more coveted photo opp never materialized as drivers were huddled under umbrellas for a nearly hour-long wait while Air Force One took off over the speedway.

They did get a chance to race, an uneventful 20-lap parade in which the top five never changed positions. Fox said it averaged 10,935,000 viewers for that short segment of racing, up 19% from last year's full race average of 9.2 million viewers.

Then the rain came again, and the most eventful part of the evening occurred: Timmy Hill, making his Daytona 500 debut, wandered into the infield media center looking for food because the Bojangles stand in the fan area was out of chicken.

Hill made light of the strange day in an impromptu news conference. What started with such promise, pomp and circumstance ended with soaked fans scurrying away after already waiting in lines for hours because of the heightened security that comes with a presidential visit.

But NASCAR was committed to running its version of the Super Bowl and called teams back to their cars after a second delay that lasted more than two hours. This was long after crew members had been seen packing up their belongings and exiting the garage, and despite a weather radar that forecast imminent heavy rain.

Teams and drivers trudged out to pit road, only for the sky to open and drench everyone. Drivers were among those seen sprinting off pit road as the blinding rain forced NASCAR to immediately call it a day. The last postponement was in 2012, and that was the first time in Daytona 500 history the race was not completed as scheduled.

Monday marks the third time the Daytona 500 will be run on Presidents Day, the other two in 1959 and 1970.

Much of the sellout crowd that was on hand for Sunday's opener and Trump's ballyhooed visit won't stick around for the afternoon start.

Many fans expressed frustration Sunday with long waits at entrance gates, delays caused by Secret Service bag checks and metal detectors.

Fans stuck in line for up to three hours complained they had no water and no way to use restrooms. Track workers eventually started passing out free water.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rain postpones Daytona 500, dampening event, Trump's visit
Trump looks to rev up his base at Daytona 500, follow some predecessors
Self wins ARCA opener at Daytona, edges rising star Deegan
Big rain and big wreck lead to Haley's 1st career Cup win
Snow forces NASCAR to postpone Cup race at Martinsville

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries