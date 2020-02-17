'A Day in the Life of Bark Beetles,' Feb. 20
Last of ten Community Nature Study Series 2020
Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."
Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott through Feb. 20.
The tenth and final class of this series will be presented by Sneha Vissa, NAU who will discuss "A Day in The Life of Bark Beetles" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
This workshop will explore the biology and ecology of bark beetles, with an emphasis on bark beetles native to the southwest United States. We will learn about the life cycle of bark beetles, how to identify different bark beetles (from beetle specimens and from tree barks), and how to diagnose the signs and symptoms of bark beetle attacks. We will also explore the micro-organismal community associated with bark beetles and the roles they play in making beetles tick. Finally, this workshop will also touch on the effect of a changing climate on bark beetles and what we might expect from beetle outbreaks and forest health in the years to come.
Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.
To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite unite
- YCSO: 'We have no plans to accept prisoners' from state
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Crash on Hwy 69 blocking traffic near Mayer
- Prescott to review 'Second Amendment Sanctuary City' resolution
- Need2Know: Prescott Boot and Shoe closes; final day at Sears is Feb. 16; Spectrum Healthcare opens second Prescott location
- How an $80 Prescott speeding ticket becomes $190
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 9, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: