'A Day in the Life of Bark Beetles,' Feb. 20

Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."

Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott through Feb. 20.

The tenth and final class of this series will be presented by Sneha Vissa, NAU who will discuss "A Day in The Life of Bark Beetles" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.

This workshop will explore the biology and ecology of bark beetles, with an emphasis on bark beetles native to the southwest United States. We will learn about the life cycle of bark beetles, how to identify different bark beetles (from beetle specimens and from tree barks), and how to diagnose the signs and symptoms of bark beetle attacks. We will also explore the micro-organismal community associated with bark beetles and the roles they play in making beetles tick. Finally, this workshop will also touch on the effect of a changing climate on bark beetles and what we might expect from beetle outbreaks and forest health in the years to come.

Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.

To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.

