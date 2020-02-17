OFFERS
Choosing a pet: It just takes the right one

George is among the many pets who have been adopted from the Yavapai Humane Society. (YHS/Courtesy)

Loree Walden, Marketing manager, Yavapai Humane Society
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 7:57 p.m.

When an animal comes to Yavapai Humane Society we never really know how long they will be here. Sometimes a dog or cat comes on the adoption floor and they are adopted within a day or two and sometimes they are here for much longer. There’s no rhyme or reason as to why, and our goal is to take care of and love each and every animal until they find the right one! Just because animals has been with us for a long time doesn’t mean that there is something wrong with them, it just means that perhaps their kennel presence hasn’t been the greatest and people tend to overlook them, or they just weren’t given a chance to show their true personalities. A shelter environment doesn’t always allow an animal to show you all he or she can be, which is why we encourage you to take the dogs out to the bark parks and spend some time with them where you can see the possibilities.

That’s exactly what happened with some of our long-term dogs in the last 12 months. Someone came to the shelter, saw a possibility and took that dog out for a meet and greet. All it takes is the right one! Take George, for example, he’s a 3½-year-old Rottweiler/Australian Cattle Dog mix who had been at the shelter for five months. He didn’t have a great kennel presence, but the minute he got outside, he became an absolute lovebug who would lay his head on your legs, love up on you, give you kisses and play like a puppy. One day, Rebecca came in, saw George and gave him a chance, and they now are living that happily ever after that each animal here wants! George found the right one!

Odin is a 5-year-old Terrier/American Pit Bull Mix who was here for five months. No one could understand why he wasn’t getting adopted. He loved to play, wanted to love on everyone and was absolutely beautiful. Enter Emerson, who came in one day and met Odin and it was instant love! Emerson and Odin are now a happy family and again, Odin found the right one!

Zeus is an absolutely beautiful 8½-year-old Golden Retriever/Pit Bull mix who was here for six months. Volunteers and staff alike were completely confused as to why no one was taking this boy home. He knew sit, stay, roll over, shake, fetch and more … he loved to go for walks, hang out and love on everyone. Along comes Barbara, who met Zeus and an instant family was formed. Barbara and Zeus knew immediately that they had each found the right one!

I encourage you to come to Yavapai Humane Society and take a walk through the shelter and meet these precious animals. Take them out for a meet and greet and see their true personalities shine through. Who knows, you might just be the right one!

Odin is among the many pets who have been adopted from the Yavapai Humane Society. (YHS/Courtesy)

Zeus is among the many animals who have been adopted from the Yavapai Humane Society. (YHS/Courtesy)

