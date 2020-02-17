All about Pets: Concerns about dog food

Hope you and your pets had a fun Valentine’s Day, and I do trust that you were able to keep the pups out of the chocolate!!

I assume most of you saw that a beautiful black Standard Poodle won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. I do hope you realize that to be a poodle, one does not have to have that kind of a haircut. She is beautiful, but not the look of a poodle you might see walking around the square. Imagine the hours those poor guys have to spend on the grooming table. My BoJay would not be happy with that life, although he would love being on the Nightly News with Lester Holt. What fun. Hope you all saw her being beautiful on his show. Lester is definitely a dog lover.

I have not written about pet food and feeding for quite a while. This is a subject that is constantly changing, and we really need to keep up with it. A while ago, the word was out that we should not be feeding our dogs products that contain grain, so suddenly all these new grain-free products were appearing. Now that concern seems to have been pushed to the back burner. Some of the reported facts that came with the warnings about feeding grains were proven false. One must be ever vigilant. Whether you feed a grain-free product or not should be a decision you make after doing your own research.

There are so many options available in pet food these days. And the price keeps escalating. But as I have said before, you get what you pay for.



The most important thing you can do is “read the label,” and this is true for what you buy for yourself as well as for your pet.

One big consideration in choosing a pet food: Is the product “co-packed,” which is short for “contract packaging. This is defined as a pet food company that hires another company to manufacture and/or source ingredients for its pet food brand. Co-packers run large, mass-production facilities that produce many different brands of dog or cat food.” (From the Guardian Health Manual) One estimate is that as much as 90% to 95% of pet food is co-packed.

The main concern here is that the company whose name is on the bag does not have control of the product and might not know where the ingredients were sourced. Were they sourced in the U.S. or were they brought in from another country? And under what condition were they sourced?

The moral of the story here is the importance of very carefully reading the label and doing your own research. There is a ton of information on that label including the use-by date. Since a lot of bags of pet food spend a fair amount of time sitting on store shelves, you want to make sure that the product is still fresh.

The first three ingredients in any pet food should be meat, poultry or fish. You want to avoid any non-specific ingredient such as meat meal or meat byproduct meal or something as broad as animal protein or animal fat. It needs to be specific — such as chicken or chicken meal or beef meal. The term “meal” means that it has been dehydrated — the moisture has been removed.

If you want a reliable and respected source for information about dog food brands, go online to Pet Food Advisor. They also have updated information about any pet product recalls.



What you feed your pet is vitally important to his or her overall health. Take the time and do some research and, once you settle on a particular brand for your pet, it does not mean that you cannot change brands or combine different brands or add toppers. A little variety is always welcome.

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com