OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 17
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

All about Pets: Concerns about dog food

Much valuable information is found on the pet food label. (Christy Powers/Courtesy)

Much valuable information is found on the pet food label. (Christy Powers/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Christy Powers, All About Pets Columnist
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 7:02 p.m.

Hope you and your pets had a fun Valentine’s Day, and I do trust that you were able to keep the pups out of the chocolate!!

I assume most of you saw that a beautiful black Standard Poodle won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. I do hope you realize that to be a poodle, one does not have to have that kind of a haircut. She is beautiful, but not the look of a poodle you might see walking around the square. Imagine the hours those poor guys have to spend on the grooming table. My BoJay would not be happy with that life, although he would love being on the Nightly News with Lester Holt. What fun. Hope you all saw her being beautiful on his show. Lester is definitely a dog lover.

I have not written about pet food and feeding for quite a while. This is a subject that is constantly changing, and we really need to keep up with it. A while ago, the word was out that we should not be feeding our dogs products that contain grain, so suddenly all these new grain-free products were appearing. Now that concern seems to have been pushed to the back burner. Some of the reported facts that came with the warnings about feeding grains were proven false. One must be ever vigilant. Whether you feed a grain-free product or not should be a decision you make after doing your own research.

There are so many options available in pet food these days. And the price keeps escalating. But as I have said before, you get what you pay for.

The most important thing you can do is “read the label,” and this is true for what you buy for yourself as well as for your pet.

One big consideration in choosing a pet food: Is the product “co-packed,” which is short for “contract packaging. This is defined as a pet food company that hires another company to manufacture and/or source ingredients for its pet food brand. Co-packers run large, mass-production facilities that produce many different brands of dog or cat food.” (From the Guardian Health Manual) One estimate is that as much as 90% to 95% of pet food is co-packed.

The main concern here is that the company whose name is on the bag does not have control of the product and might not know where the ingredients were sourced. Were they sourced in the U.S. or were they brought in from another country? And under what condition were they sourced?

The moral of the story here is the importance of very carefully reading the label and doing your own research. There is a ton of information on that label including the use-by date. Since a lot of bags of pet food spend a fair amount of time sitting on store shelves, you want to make sure that the product is still fresh.

The first three ingredients in any pet food should be meat, poultry or fish. You want to avoid any non-specific ingredient such as meat meal or meat byproduct meal or something as broad as animal protein or animal fat. It needs to be specific — such as chicken or chicken meal or beef meal. The term “meal” means that it has been dehydrated — the moisture has been removed.

If you want a reliable and respected source for information about dog food brands, go online to Pet Food Advisor. They also have updated information about any pet product recalls.

What you feed your pet is vitally important to his or her overall health. Take the time and do some research and, once you settle on a particular brand for your pet, it does not mean that you cannot change brands or combine different brands or add toppers. A little variety is always welcome.

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

All About Pets: Some thoughts — food and feeding
All About Pets: Allergies: Our pets have them too
All About Pets: You get what you pay for — read the label
Birding: What you feed impacts what you see
All About Pets: Pet food ingredients: What it all means

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries