OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 17
Weather  53.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

After residents cry fowl: Miami to relocate pack of peacocks

In this April 27, 2017 photo, a pack of peacocks mill about at an intersection in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami. A pack of peacocks that has wreaked havoc on the Miami neighborhood will soon be relocated after city commissioners sided with residents and agreed to have the birds taken away. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

In this April 27, 2017 photo, a pack of peacocks mill about at an intersection in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami. A pack of peacocks that has wreaked havoc on the Miami neighborhood will soon be relocated after city commissioners sided with residents and agreed to have the birds taken away. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 9:02 a.m.

MIAMI — A pack of peacocks that has wreaked havoc on a Miami neighborhood will be relocated after city commissioners voted Thursday night to side with residents and agreed to have the birds taken away.

It was a big win for many residents who have complained that the birds have taken control of a Coconut Grove neighborhood, mating into the night, pooping in large piles and scratching cars as they travel in packs of 20 to 40 or more, the Miami Herald reported.

Andrews Candela told commissioners before Thursday night’s vote that he once felt lucky to live in North Grove, but the massive infestation of peacocks have ruined the quality of life for him and his wife.

“I don’t want to remain forgotten in a filthy, dirty peacock land as hostage to a group of birds,” Candela said. “I think that is more than unfair.”

Commissioners unanimously agreed to amend the city’s charter to allow for trapping and removal of excess peacocks. The proposal was introduced by Commissioner Ken Russell in October. It seeks to lessen the peacock population by using a humane management plan implemented by Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The commission did not specify how many peacocks would be relocated to another location, or when it would happen.

Russell said the birds have caused tremendous property damage. He showed the crowd a photo of a city employee’s Toyota Prius that had deep scratches on all sides. He said the peacocks see their reflection on the side of the car, mistake it for a rival and attack with their beaks.

“When it came to property damage that’s when I knew we had to take some kind of action here to regulate,” Russell said.

photo

In this April 27, 2017 photo, a pack of peacocks mill about at an intersection in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami. A pack of peacocks that has wreaked havoc on the Miami neighborhood will soon be relocated after city commissioners sided with residents and agreed to have the birds taken away. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

The plan in Rancho Palos Verdes has helped residents and birds coexist much better now that excess peacocks are trapped and relocated to refuges where they can squawk, scream and mate all night if they wish, the newspaper reported.

Not everyone in North Grove agrees that the birds need to be removed. Some residents said they enjoy their colorful plumage and the neighborhood oddity. But many feel the peacocks are dangerous and diminish the quality of life in the neighborhood, the Herald reported.

There are about 60 to 80 peacocks in an area of 190 homes in the Bay Heights area of the Grove, said Nancy Benovaich, president of the neighborhood association. And they’ve spread into other areas of Miami. She’s been working on a solution for years.

The peacocks traipse through gardens, eat plants and squawk aggressively during mating season, residents told the commission.

“I got to the point where I recorded the squawking and the screaming and I put it on someone’s answering service,” Benovaich said. “And they said ‘my god, I can’t believe this.’ And I said imagine it at 4 o’clock in the morning.”

“Can you imagine that?” she asked the commission. “We need some help.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

<I>P&Z board supports commercial use for Meadowridge parcel</I><BR>Despite bigger buffer, area residents oppose change
NJ will trap turkeys troubling Jersey Shore neighborhood
P&Z rejects affordable housing project
Deputies: Naked man wreaked havoc on business, then showered
Church rezoning hits traffic snarl

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries