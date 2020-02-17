AARF fundraiser to help rescued dogs

AARF Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, a 501c3 non-profit is holding an online fundraiser to help support rescued dogs. We are offering a beautiful dog-themed quilt. Please see our Facebook, AARF Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, or our website aarfanimalrescue.org for photos, more information and to purchase raffle tickets.



The raffle ends Feb. 29. What a unique and wonderful belated Valentine gift this could be! Contact AARF at 928-925-7219.



Information provided by Luann Herbert, volunteer, AARF Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.