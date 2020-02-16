Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
PRESCOTT — Yavapai County authorities say a meteor streaking through the atmosphere may have caused a loud boom that residents reported hearing.
County sheriff’s officials say the agency started receiving calls about a loud blast, boom or explosion around 7:20 a.m. Sunday from all corners of the north-central Arizona county.
Deputies were dispatched to patrol their areas for any signs or a possible source.
Sheriff’s officials say the Federal Aviation Administration did not have any information and Luke Air Force Base had no jet traffic in the air at that time.
But some people say they saw something streaking across the sky about the same time the sound was reported in the Prescott area.
So far, sheriff’s officials say some type of meteor event seems to be the best explanation for the loud boom.
