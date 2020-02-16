OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 16
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor

This image shows a meteor streak from a previous Quadrantids meteor shower. Yavapai County Sheriff's Officials say some type of meteor event seems to be the best explanation for the loud boom heard on Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020. (NASA/Courtesy)

This image shows a meteor streak from a previous Quadrantids meteor shower. Yavapai County Sheriff's Officials say some type of meteor event seems to be the best explanation for the loud boom heard on Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020. (NASA/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 16, 2020 12:49 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Yavapai County authorities say a meteor streaking through the atmosphere may have caused a loud boom that residents reported hearing.

County sheriff’s officials say the agency started receiving calls about a loud blast, boom or explosion around 7:20 a.m. Sunday from all corners of the north-central Arizona county.

Deputies were dispatched to patrol their areas for any signs or a possible source.

Sheriff’s officials say the Federal Aviation Administration did not have any information and Luke Air Force Base had no jet traffic in the air at that time.

But some people say they saw something streaking across the sky about the same time the sound was reported in the Prescott area.

So far, sheriff’s officials say some type of meteor event seems to be the best explanation for the loud boom.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Official says lights likely a single meteor
Quadrantids meteor shower on tap late Friday night
Orange fireball lighting Florida sky was Chinese space junk
Residents hear, feel earthquake-type booms
Man killed in light plane crash near Flagstaff identified

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries