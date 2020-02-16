Witucki: When social promotion might have worked

We’ve been hearing a lot about “social promotion” recently. I Googled the term just to get a clearer definition. It is described as “the practice of promoting a student to the next grade after the current school year, regardless of if they learned the necessary material or if they are often absent.”

Last Thursday, Howard Fischer reported in the Daily Courier that the Arizona House of Representatives “gave preliminary approval to legislation requiring students be held back if they don’t meet the required criteria,” effectively outlawing social promotion. That particular legislation didn’t get very far, with the bill failing by a vote of 31-29.

I know it isn’t an official law, but I believed that all high school teachers were basically duty-bound to fail any student who did not meet the requirements of a course. The fact that legislation against social promotion would be seen as necessary indicates that this has been an ongoing issue. It’s all new to me — I guess I’ve been out of school too long.

I’m not in favor of this social promotion, but I would like to play Devil’s advocate for a bit and tell you about a friend from high school who found himself in a unique situation that can help us understand the importance of the issue.

My friend almost didn’t finish high school. He had a very rough time in one particular math class, and he failed it the first time through. He took the class again the next year (his senior year), and found himself failing it again. He was in a rough situation, to say the least.

At that time, students at our school needed a certain number of class credits to graduate. These class credits were more vital than the grades, but of course you had to at least pass the class. So my friend was sent to an easier class — something far below his skill level at the time. He wasn’t happy about that, but he did pass, which gave him enough class credits to graduate.

The question is this: Should my friend have been allowed to fail that math class and be “socially promoted” as a graduate? As far as I know, he did fine in everything else. Was it really necessary to send him to a more remedial class just so he could graduate? Why not just let him fail that math class and move on? Practically speaking, how helpful was that lower-level class to him?

Again, I’m against social promotion. But when I remember my friend’s situation, I understand why many good people see the need for something like it to exist.

