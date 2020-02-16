OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 16
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix

Reader Kieran DeLander submitted this photograph of a large plume of smoke a bit east of Humboldt on Sunday morning, Feb. 16. Authorities are still unsure if the loud noise heard across much of the state on Sunday was due to a meteor. (Courtesy)

By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: February 16, 2020 4:41 p.m.

Residents of the Prescott area reported a loud booming sound early Sunday morning, Feb. 16.

According to county sheriff’s officials, reports of a loud boom started coming in at around 7:20 a.m. Sunday from all around Yavapai County.

Twitter feeds from residents as far away as Phoenix also reported hearing the sound.

"Wow. Just saw a daytime meteor in the north sky. Anyone else in tempe or phoenix see that?," George Tenney asked.

Some witnesses reported seeing a green streak of light shooting across the morning sky.

“Was driving north on 51! Huge prolonged green flash going west. Epic!,” Elijah Manders said.

According to Prescott Valley Police Cpl. Matt Hepperle, they are still taking reports, but have nothing specific to investigate.

“No damage was reported,” Hepperle said. He added that they still don’t know what the source of the booming sound was.

At 9:45 a.m. the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office indicated on its official Facebook page that the best explanation of the noise seemed to be “some sort of meteor event, as witnessed by numerous residents in the area.”

YCSO spokesperson Dwight D'Evelyn told The Daily Courier at 3 p.m. that they still don’t have official confirmation that it was in fact a meteor.

“We have no idea, this is just based on the sightings of several folks who called in to dispatch and wrote on our Facebook page,” D'Evelyn said. “We were hoping to get some official opinion from professionals who track such events, but that has not happened as of now.”

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043. Watch The Daily Courier and dcourier.com for more information as it becomes available.

