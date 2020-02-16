'Safety First' a key phrase for Chino Valley schools

Survey data released by Youth Truth on April 24, 2018 reveals that of “35,000 5th through 12th grade students surveyed in eight states that about two-thirds feel safe in their classrooms, while a smaller percentage — 59% — say they feel safe at their schools in general.” For Chino Valley Schools, that isn’t good enough. It is our goal that all students feel safe while being transported to and from school and that they feel safe the entire time they are at school.

There are many ways to keep students safe while in the care of the school district. Chino Valley School District partners with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University’s Global Securities and Intelligence Program to conduct site analysis,’ which have resulted in implemented safety procedures on every campus. Simple things like following rules at bus stops and while on the bus keep everyone safe. Having perimeter fencing and limited campus access points help keep unwanted visitors from accessing school grounds. Sign-in procedures, fingerprinting and background checks of school personnel and volunteers helps regulate who has access to children. Campus security officers and school resource officers that have a presence on campuses help ensure the safety of our children. But, school safety means even more.

According to the National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments, “School safety is defined as schools and school-related activities where students are safe from violence, bullying, harassment and substance use. Safe schools promote the protection of students from violence, exposure to weapons and threats, theft, bullying and the sale or use of illegal substances on school grounds.” To help all students feel safe at school, they need social-emotional supports and skills; but, that takes money and school counselors.

Fortunately, during the 2019 legislative session Gov. Ducey pushed for the expansion of Arizona’s School Safety Program, which ultimately resulted in $20 million of new funding for school counselors, social workers and school resource officers. Chino Valley was awarded funding for two new counselor positions, one at Heritage Middle School and one at Territorial Early Childhood Center. When learning that her school had been selected for the grant, Territorial Principal, Brandy Cox expressed her excitement with a loud cheering, “Yes! This is exactly what our students need!” Ms. Cox, like her staff, knows that little kids come to school each day with adult-sized burdens, and that those burdens often lead to antisocial behaviors. Knowing that she will have staff who now can work directly with kids is a huge relief. Principal Julie Bryce of Heritage Middle School expressed a similar sentiment. “This is such exciting news for our students! Our students come to school with huge worries and no one to express those worries to. They worry about impending evictions; incarcerated parents and normal middle-school-age things like peer pressure. We are grateful to the legislature for this funding. Having a counselor will make a HUGE difference for our kids!”

Chino Valley School District is excited to be part of Arizona School Safety expansion grant program and is excited to add another safety measure for students.

This is good for everybody.