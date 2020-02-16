OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 17
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley could get new YMCA building

David Robinson sets up a game of Risk at the James Family Prescott YMCA Friday morning, Feb. 14, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

David Robinson sets up a game of Risk at the James Family Prescott YMCA Friday morning, Feb. 14, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 16, 2020 10:17 p.m.

Having a YMCA in the community helps it to be more well-rounded, said Damon Olsen, chief executive officer for the James Family Prescott YMCA.

Olsen gave five reasons as to why that is the case.

One- It is usually a gathering place, he said. The YMCA, especially the one in Prescott, is a community center where people can make connections in whatever they are doing, whether it’s meeting neighbors or working out, he said.

Two- Communities love its programs, such as its healthy living program, Olsen said.

“That can be anything in the fitness center, the classes we provide, any of the swimming lessons we provide,” he said.

Three- It offers youth-development programs in areas like sports with its youth basketball, gymnastics or dance programs to other opportunities including child care and preschool programs, Olsen said.

Four - The YMCA has a social responsibility to the area it services, he said.

“We think it’s socially responsible for us to provide an outlet for people to come and gather,” Olsen said.

Five -There are also plenty of volunteer opportunities, he said. The James Family Prescott YMCA has 200 volunteers each year that help run its programs and many of them help out with gymnastics or the Whiskey Row Marathon, Olsen said.

A new YMCA could be built in Prescott Valley at the southwest corner of Viewpoint and Long Look drives after the Prescott Valley Town Council approved a facility development and design services proposal at its Thursday, Feb. 13, meeting. The vote comes after council members seemed willing to accelerate the momentum for community efforts to try and build one in its Thursday, Feb. 6 study session.

Town Manager Larry Tarkowski recently told The Daily Courier that he participated in several good meetings with the Prescott YMCA’s Board of Directors in January.

“The YMCA board in the City of Prescott is very excited and it endorses us moving forward, based on the high level of demand,” Tarkowski said.

The Town of Prescott Valley would not be involved in paying for the construction of a YMCA in Prescott Valley but having a consultant draft the facility development and design services plan could accelerate the process. It is expected to be completed in about 60 days.

The next steps would be determining a cost for the complex, fundraising strategies and conceptual drawings, Tarkowski said.

“This is an opportunity for us,” Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta told The Daily Courier. “It’s important to Prescott Valley to get the next steps going.”

There is community support for a YMCA in Prescott Valley, as well. Residents who were surveyed six months ago gave overwhelming support for one, and Tarkowski noted that the Fain Signature Group has shown interest in donating a parcel next to Bob Edwards Park.

Should a new YMCA be built in Prescott Valley, the board of directors for the Prescott YMCA would recommend changing its name to YMCA of Yavapai County and the town would have a seat at the board’s table.

Follow Jason Wheeler on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.

photo

A water aerobics class takes place at the James Family Prescott YMCA Friday morning, Feb. 14, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

photo

A ‘Stretch N Flex’ class takes place at the James Family Prescott YMCA Friday morning, Feb. 14, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The YMCA may come here
New Prescott YMCA director sees complex as facilitator for improving residents' lives
Program gives people in need access to YMCA
YMCA campaign helps young, old
Could Prescott Valley get a YMCA?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries