Prescott Valley could get new YMCA building

Having a YMCA in the community helps it to be more well-rounded, said Damon Olsen, chief executive officer for the James Family Prescott YMCA.

Olsen gave five reasons as to why that is the case.

One- It is usually a gathering place, he said. The YMCA, especially the one in Prescott, is a community center where people can make connections in whatever they are doing, whether it’s meeting neighbors or working out, he said.

Two- Communities love its programs, such as its healthy living program, Olsen said.

“That can be anything in the fitness center, the classes we provide, any of the swimming lessons we provide,” he said.

Three- It offers youth-development programs in areas like sports with its youth basketball, gymnastics or dance programs to other opportunities including child care and preschool programs, Olsen said.

Four - The YMCA has a social responsibility to the area it services, he said.

“We think it’s socially responsible for us to provide an outlet for people to come and gather,” Olsen said.

Five -There are also plenty of volunteer opportunities, he said. The James Family Prescott YMCA has 200 volunteers each year that help run its programs and many of them help out with gymnastics or the Whiskey Row Marathon, Olsen said.

A new YMCA could be built in Prescott Valley at the southwest corner of Viewpoint and Long Look drives after the Prescott Valley Town Council approved a facility development and design services proposal at its Thursday, Feb. 13, meeting. The vote comes after council members seemed willing to accelerate the momentum for community efforts to try and build one in its Thursday, Feb. 6 study session.

Town Manager Larry Tarkowski recently told The Daily Courier that he participated in several good meetings with the Prescott YMCA’s Board of Directors in January.

“The YMCA board in the City of Prescott is very excited and it endorses us moving forward, based on the high level of demand,” Tarkowski said.

The Town of Prescott Valley would not be involved in paying for the construction of a YMCA in Prescott Valley but having a consultant draft the facility development and design services plan could accelerate the process. It is expected to be completed in about 60 days.

The next steps would be determining a cost for the complex, fundraising strategies and conceptual drawings, Tarkowski said.

“This is an opportunity for us,” Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta told The Daily Courier. “It’s important to Prescott Valley to get the next steps going.”

There is community support for a YMCA in Prescott Valley, as well. Residents who were surveyed six months ago gave overwhelming support for one, and Tarkowski noted that the Fain Signature Group has shown interest in donating a parcel next to Bob Edwards Park.

Should a new YMCA be built in Prescott Valley, the board of directors for the Prescott YMCA would recommend changing its name to YMCA of Yavapai County and the town would have a seat at the board’s table.

