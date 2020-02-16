OFFERS
Preschool/Kindergarten Round-Up set at CVUSD

Students are hard at work in the Chino Valley Unified School District. (CVUSD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 16, 2020 9:10 p.m.

Enthusiasm is in the air because preschool and kindergarten are right around the corner for 3-, 4- and 5-year olds. The Chino Valley Unified School District will be holding its annual Preschool/Kindergarten Round-Up Feb. 20 at Territorial Early Childhood Center from 5 p.m. to 7.p.m. The preschool and kindergarten teachers are looking forward to meeting the children who will be attending preschool and kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.

Going to school is a BIG step! Your child may feel happy, excited, worried, curious or maybe even a little sad. You can help prepare your child — and yourself. Preparing will help make the move a smooth event, build confidence and create a positive attitude about school.

What will school for preschool/kindergarten be like? Your child will have an array of new experiences. They will be learning to deal with more people, new settings and activities. Preschoolers/Kindergarteners will have daily routines, structured academic times, creative play times and plenty of social interaction opportunities. Changes like these can help your child grow and develop in many ways.

Some simple suggestions that you can do prior to school starting might include talking to your child about school, talk about sharing and tattling and remind your child that they must follow school rules. Other important things to share with your child are the after-school arrangements, whether it is being picked up by a parent or riding the bus home or to day care. Children become very nervous when they don’t know where they are going when school gets out.

Getting ready for the first day of school can be nerve racking, but if you take a few minutes to prepare your child, everything will go smoothly.Be sure he or she knows his or her full name and his or her after-school arrangements. Our district does offer a CASA program for after school child care. Information is available at the front offices at Territorial and Del Rio. Encourage your child to practice healthy habits like washing his or her hands after using the bathroom and before eating. Reassure your child that school is a safe place, and that if they get hurt or sick the nurse will take good care of them. Talk about school as much as possible. Be positive!! Encourage your child to ask questions and share their feelings with you.

Our preschool and kindergarten teachers work together as a team to create a wonderful year of learning for each child. Working closely with parents is important to us as we help children grow and learn in school. Together we can make the first year of school GREAT for every child.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.

