Movies at the Elks: 'Sleepless in Seattle,' Feb. 19
Come see “Sleepless in Seattle” at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
After the death of his wife, Sam Baldwin moves to Seattle with his son, Jonah. Annie Reed, a reporter in Baltimore, hears Sam speak and falls for him, even though she is engaged. Unsure where it will lead, she writes Sam a letter asking him to meet her at the Empire State Building on Valentine's Day.
Admission to the show is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs.
Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine. For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
