Letter: Great shows at PCA

Editor: I went to see the PCA production of “The Gin Game” and thoroughly enjoyed the play, which consisted of two incredible and immensely talented actors, Jonathon (JP) Perich and Sandy Vernon. The play was well written and the script made for a lot of laughter while at the same time enlisted some very serious, disturbing and thought-provoking content. I can’t say enough about how fortunate we are to have the Prescott Center for the Arts and all of the wonderful performances they put on throughout the year. We rarely miss a production, whether on the Main Stage or on the smaller and more intimate setting of Stage Too. I would encourage everyone to support the PCA by seeing their all of their incredible theatrical productions year round and also by contributing to the fund for building a new, larger and even better theater for us all to enjoy the PCA productions for many years to come.

Jack Norm Ray

Prescott