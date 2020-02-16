Humboldt Education Foundation awards grants to teachers

Humboldt Education Foundation (HEF) just awarded the second round of classroom grants to teachers and students in the Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD). The $2000 awarded this year to five winners, will positively impact learning for 460 students. The breakdown is as follow:

• Kelly VanKirk, Lake Valley Elementary 6th grade ELA teacher, was awarded a class literature set to “Bond Over Books.” The book is “Restart,” a story about a bully who wants to change. This literature set not only is a great focus for reading, but a character-building opportunity.

• Diane Hamilton, a middle school teacher at Bradshaw Mountain, will be purchasing six Kindles and increasing eBooks to offer.

• Marissa Busk, from Lake Valley Elementary, was awarded funds for “I Survived” Literature study set for her 4th grade students to help tie reading and science standards together.



• Lani Hammond, a Title One teacher at Coyote Springs Elementary, will acquire various books through Scholastics to have students in their Title One program pick a book of their choice and take home to practice reading at their interest and ability level.

• Tracey Scheffert, a first grade teacher from Granville Elementary School, will purchase writing materials to help students become more fluent writers and published writers.

The committee follows up throughout the quarter with teachers to monitor progress. From the first round, Amy Van Winkle was awarded a grant for her guitar program. During the end of the semester performance in December, she chose three exemplary students to receive a guitar of their own. The students were shocked to receive these guitars. The grant also helped supply Ms. Van Winkle with additional parts and accessories for her guitar ensemble.

For more information, contact James Clemens at 928.499.2288 or check out the HEF website at www.humboldteducationfoundation.org

Information provided by the Humboldt Education Foundation.