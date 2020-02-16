Early morning fire extinguished at Prescott Valley Burger King

A small fire took place at the Burger King on Frontage Road in Prescott Valley on Sunday morning, Feb. 16.

According to Cpl. Matt Hepperley with the Prescott Valley Police Department, the fire was first reported at 6:30 a.m., and fire crews quickly responded to put out what turned out to be a kitchen fire. Employees were able to safely evacuate the building. The police came by later to ensure that the fire danger was over. No one was hurt, and there is no criminal activity suspected. Frontage Road was closed for a time after the incident.