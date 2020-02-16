OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 16
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Darvish: Astros should be stripped of '17 World Series title
MLB

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish throws during a spring training baseball workout Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish throws during a spring training baseball workout Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (Gregory Bull/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 16, 2020 6:29 p.m.

MESA — Yu Darvish got hit hard by the Houston Astros during the 2017 World Series -- both his ERA and reputation took quite a beating.

On Sunday, after a bullpen session for the Chicago Cubs, he sought to settle the score a bit. He said the Astros, their sign-stealing scheme exposed, should be stripped of their title.

"Like the Olympics, when a player cheats, they can't have a gold medal," the Japanese-born star said. "But (Houston) still has a World Series title. It does make me feel weird. That's it."

The 33-year-old pitcher became the latest player to criticize the Astros. But Darvish said he wasn't actually "angry" about the sign-stealing scandal that resulted managers AJ Hinch, Alex Cora and Carlos Beltran losing their jobs.

Pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Darvish lasted only 1 1/3 innings in both of his 2017 World Series appearances. He was tagged for four runs and six hits in Game 3 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, then the four-time All-Star lost Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

Darvish wound up with a 21.60 ERA in his two starts. The poor results led many to question whether Darvish was tipping his pitches, or not up to the challenge or just wasn't very sharp.

"I know they were stealing signs, but at the same time, I was not good during the World Series," Darvish said. "I'm better for what I went through. But, yeah, everyone is wondering about (their numbers) pitching against them."

Darvish also referenced the back and forth between former Dodgers teammate Cody Bellinger, the reigning NL MVP, and Astros star Carlos Correa. Darvish said the Astros should be more "apologetic."

"So they cheat, I think, right now, they don't have to talk. They shouldn't talk like that," Darvish said.

He said he's been getting harassed on Twitter by Astros fans posting images of the racist gesture Yuli Gurriel made at Darvish after homering off him in Game 3. Major League Baseball suspended Gurriel for the first five games of the 2018 season.

Darvish was 6-8 with a 3.98 ERA in 31 starts for the Cubs last year. He's going into third season of a six-year, $126 million contract.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MLB: Gurriel banned 5 games in 2018 for racist gesture at Darvish
Yu Darvish, Cubs finalize $126 million, 6-year contract
Dodgers’ title drought reaches 30 years with Series loss
World Series: Astros start fast, top Dodgers for 2-1 series lead
NLCS Game 3: Dodgers close in on World Series with win over Cubs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries