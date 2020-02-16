OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 17
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bill would alter rules for vacation property classification in Arizona

Arizona Senator J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

Arizona Senator J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: February 16, 2020 9:58 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, February 16, 2020 10:28 PM

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to ensure that owners of vacation rentals are paying what some believe is their fair share in property taxes.

SB 1490, approved Wednesday by the Senate Finance Committee, would require that residential property used at least 90 days a year for short-term rentals be classified as commercial property.

What makes that significant is that commercial properties, like hotels, are assessed for tax purposes at 18 percent of what’s considered it’s “full cash value.’’ That’s supposed to be roughly equal to its market value.

By contrast, residential property has a 10 percent assessment ratio. That includes not just owner-occupied homes but also apartments and other long-term rentals.

The problem, according to several county assessors, is that the law leaves them in a position where they have to give the residential classification — and therefore lower taxes — to people who buy up and rent out multiple homes for short-term rentals through online platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. And they said that really isn’t what these properties are.

“There is a clear distinction between a property that is occupied by an owner who, on occasion, rents his or her property for short-term vacation rentals and an investor-owned property that acts like a mini hotel in a residence,’’ said Coconino County Assessor Armando Ruiz.

Jenanne Kentch, the Mohave County assessor, said these rentals create other problems in rural tourist communities like hers in Lake Havasu City, “negative effects such as a lack of full-time rentals for our teachers, young adults and our seniors.’’ Then there are such issues as traffic.

But Kentch said that, at the very least, lawmakers need to deal with the issue of tax equity.

“If a property is not a primary residence, such as a hotel, if the owner of a property makes money for accommodating visitors, such as a hotel, and if the property sees multiple visitors per week or month, such as a commercial hotel does, then this property should be and needs to be classified as commercial,’’ she said.

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, who crafted SB 1490, said the current practice is not right.

“People can really have a thriving business that takes advantage of the (property tax) classification system, and really does so unfairly,’’ he said. “It gives them a competitive advantage over others.’’

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Vacation rental issue not unique to Prescott area
Yavapai County property taxes explained
Bill would restrict neighborhood ‘party house’ rentals
Town amends zoning code based on recent state law
Law clears way for vacation rentals

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries