Bill would alter rules for vacation property classification in Arizona

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to ensure that owners of vacation rentals are paying what some believe is their fair share in property taxes.

SB 1490, approved Wednesday by the Senate Finance Committee, would require that residential property used at least 90 days a year for short-term rentals be classified as commercial property.

What makes that significant is that commercial properties, like hotels, are assessed for tax purposes at 18 percent of what’s considered it’s “full cash value.’’ That’s supposed to be roughly equal to its market value.

By contrast, residential property has a 10 percent assessment ratio. That includes not just owner-occupied homes but also apartments and other long-term rentals.

The problem, according to several county assessors, is that the law leaves them in a position where they have to give the residential classification — and therefore lower taxes — to people who buy up and rent out multiple homes for short-term rentals through online platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. And they said that really isn’t what these properties are.

“There is a clear distinction between a property that is occupied by an owner who, on occasion, rents his or her property for short-term vacation rentals and an investor-owned property that acts like a mini hotel in a residence,’’ said Coconino County Assessor Armando Ruiz.

Jenanne Kentch, the Mohave County assessor, said these rentals create other problems in rural tourist communities like hers in Lake Havasu City, “negative effects such as a lack of full-time rentals for our teachers, young adults and our seniors.’’ Then there are such issues as traffic.

But Kentch said that, at the very least, lawmakers need to deal with the issue of tax equity.

“If a property is not a primary residence, such as a hotel, if the owner of a property makes money for accommodating visitors, such as a hotel, and if the property sees multiple visitors per week or month, such as a commercial hotel does, then this property should be and needs to be classified as commercial,’’ she said.

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, who crafted SB 1490, said the current practice is not right.

“People can really have a thriving business that takes advantage of the (property tax) classification system, and really does so unfairly,’’ he said. “It gives them a competitive advantage over others.’’