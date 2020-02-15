OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wiederaenders: ‘Elderly’ and ‘senior’ don’t mean what they used to

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 8:12 p.m.

Boy, we stepped in it, huh?!

In the Saturday, Feb. 15, edition of the Courier we reported on a crash in Prescott that involved a 63-year-old resident — whom we referred to as an “elderly” man.

Open the flood gates, many people took the time to write in questioning our choice of words and taking us to the woodshed. To wit:

“Hey Courier editors! What’s with calling a 63-year old man elderly! I’ll be 62 next month and don’t feel elderly!”

“I believe the Courier should apply the term ‘elderly’ more carefully with modern day norms for age related labels. 63 years old does not seem to warrant the elderly tag. In fact, elderly should have been left out of the headline. Hard to imagine ‘Young man...’ or ‘Middle-aged man’ would have been used if this gentleman were younger.”

“Imagine my surprise when I read about an 85 year old man in an accident next to an article about an ‘elderly’ man, who was only 63 and happens to be my age! Leave out the adjective if it’s not consistent.”

“An elderly man?!!! I am finally elderly.”

OK, we get it.

And it is quite sobering, considering people feel so much “younger” than the number of their age.

Technically, “elderly” would be anyone 65 or older. (So, yes, we missed that.) However, that has become more and more unclear with “seniors” being anyone 55 and older. At the same time, to call someone a “senior citizen” is considered derogatory, especially when they are in their 50s.

As I mentioned, 55 is the age at which you’re considered to be a senior citizen — at least in the eyes on many businesses offering discounts.

I remember the first time I received an AARP card in the mail — age 48. (Yes, I was offended.)

But, I think it depends upon your perspective. People feel younger nowadays.

In fact, my golfing buddy — who I consider one of my best friends — is 84, which is the same age as my father.

Being labeled a senior citizen — or elderly, for that matter — might make you feel old, yet it does come with some perks.

Seriously, though, our apologies — we recognize that people in the Prescott area feel young. Ours is a very active, vibrant community.

Still, the median age of all people in Prescott was 56.6 in 2017, according to Census data. (Note, that is in the senior citizen realm.) Native-born citizens, true Prescottonians, have a median age of 56, and are generally younger than transplants, who have a median age of 62.

But people in the Prescott area are getting older. In 2016, the average age of all Prescott residents was 55.

(By the way, no, the headline writer is not 12, and 90% of the critics were, well, … men; not sure that matters, I just thought it was interesting.)

Have a great day. Now I am going to go take my pills, trim my grey-and-white goatee, and eat my oatmeal and daily banana.

Tim Wiederaenders is truly the “senior news editor” for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Communicating with Seniors….why is it sometimes so difficult?
Experience of seniors is vast untapped resource
Experience of seniors is vast untapped resource
Senior peers provide wisdom and support
Purcell: Wearing out longevity’s welcome

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries