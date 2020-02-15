Wiederaenders: ‘Elderly’ and ‘senior’ don’t mean what they used to

Boy, we stepped in it, huh?!

In the Saturday, Feb. 15, edition of the Courier we reported on a crash in Prescott that involved a 63-year-old resident — whom we referred to as an “elderly” man.

Open the flood gates, many people took the time to write in questioning our choice of words and taking us to the woodshed. To wit:

“Hey Courier editors! What’s with calling a 63-year old man elderly! I’ll be 62 next month and don’t feel elderly!”

“I believe the Courier should apply the term ‘elderly’ more carefully with modern day norms for age related labels. 63 years old does not seem to warrant the elderly tag. In fact, elderly should have been left out of the headline. Hard to imagine ‘Young man...’ or ‘Middle-aged man’ would have been used if this gentleman were younger.”

“Imagine my surprise when I read about an 85 year old man in an accident next to an article about an ‘elderly’ man, who was only 63 and happens to be my age! Leave out the adjective if it’s not consistent.”

“An elderly man?!!! I am finally elderly.”

OK, we get it.

And it is quite sobering, considering people feel so much “younger” than the number of their age.

Technically, “elderly” would be anyone 65 or older. (So, yes, we missed that.) However, that has become more and more unclear with “seniors” being anyone 55 and older. At the same time, to call someone a “senior citizen” is considered derogatory, especially when they are in their 50s.

As I mentioned, 55 is the age at which you’re considered to be a senior citizen — at least in the eyes on many businesses offering discounts.

I remember the first time I received an AARP card in the mail — age 48. (Yes, I was offended.)

But, I think it depends upon your perspective. People feel younger nowadays.

In fact, my golfing buddy — who I consider one of my best friends — is 84, which is the same age as my father.

Being labeled a senior citizen — or elderly, for that matter — might make you feel old, yet it does come with some perks.

Seriously, though, our apologies — we recognize that people in the Prescott area feel young. Ours is a very active, vibrant community.

Still, the median age of all people in Prescott was 56.6 in 2017, according to Census data. (Note, that is in the senior citizen realm.) Native-born citizens, true Prescottonians, have a median age of 56, and are generally younger than transplants, who have a median age of 62.

But people in the Prescott area are getting older. In 2016, the average age of all Prescott residents was 55.

(By the way, no, the headline writer is not 12, and 90% of the critics were, well, … men; not sure that matters, I just thought it was interesting.)

Have a great day. Now I am going to go take my pills, trim my grey-and-white goatee, and eat my oatmeal and daily banana.

Tim Wiederaenders is truly the “senior news editor” for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.