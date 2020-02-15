Rants & Raves: Feb. 16, 2020

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

What an obnoxious and absurd characterization comparing Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to Adolph Hitler’s foreign minister Von Ribbentrop! Name calling and character assassination is all these progressives have with people they disagree with. Totally disgusting!

When driving on Willow Creek, I try to stay in the right lane, and drive the speed limit. It is a good idea on all our streets, drive the speed limit!

Worldwide 200 million people use marijuana. Of those, 80 million live in the United States. We are dumb and getting dumber.

Headline Saturday: “Elderly man drives into oncoming traffic…” He is 63. How old is your headline writer? 12?

Rave for the Veterans Art Exhibit on our VA campus. A lot of hard work by staff and impressive artistic talent from veterans. Rant that the first article in this paper regarding the exhibit was Feb. 13. Too little notice!

I don’t think it is right to bash our government! Right or wrong. Democrat or Republican. Let’s all work together and get things working again! No more!

Any adult who refers to another adult as a bully, is acting juvenile.

Is there a God? Yes, there is, and he has a sense of humor as he gave us Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders!

Red signs that say stop mean STOP. Red traffic lights mean STOP. These do not mean for you to run them. I was t-boned by a stop sign runner and don’t relish it happening again, so please pay ATTENTION.

Congratulations to the people of Yavapai County on Second Amendment Sanctuary status. Your supervisors have shown they believe in and meant the oath they took and that they will uphold your rights.

Flag etiquette states: A political flag shouldn’t be flying under Old Glory on the same flagpole. Period. You who criticize those who kneel during the National Anthem are just as guilty of dishonoring our flag when you ignore this rule.

Get ready for a federal gas tax and a state gas tax. In the next 10 years we will see drones flying us around like the Jetsons! Then what? Air tax?

As Iowa has learned, a belief or dependence on computers can be a risky adventure.

Americans constantly complain about products being produced overseas. They have brought it upon themselves, by demanding higher wages for every type of work, causes manufacturers to seek lower wage cost of production in order to stay competitive.

Republican state legislators: we have more money than we need, reduce taxes! But, education funding is still very low and a dilemma. Also, Rep. Noel Campbell: our infrastructure is falling apart. Think very carefully whom you vote for this year.

Notice that Joe Biden does not have Obama in his campaign ads, but Bloomberg does. Gives me pause as to why Obama is not backing Biden. What does he know that we do not? Maybe he is too old?

Mitch Daniels, president of highly acclaimed Purdue University, has NOT raised tuition for seven consecutive years by reducing bureaucracy and eliminating courses in social engineering. A lesson for lawmakers confronting “funding dilemmas.” Raising taxes and tuition again, not the answer!

It is very frustrating to witness the Prescott City Council twist in the wind, once again, over a common sense issue. This time, the decision to postpone a decision on going the “sanctuary” movement in support of the Second Amendment.

Every place I’ve lived the call for more school funding has been the cry. If the entire state budget was dedicated to schools there would be a demand for more. Money doesn’t equate to a good education. Parenting does.

Legal immigration – great. Those coming illegally to this country who instantly get welfare, food stamps and crowd our schools – not great. Laws on the books should be upheld or change the laws. Mandatory e-verify solves some of these issues.

RE: Editorial: State needs to share the wealth. Unbelievable, I actually agree with something the editors spew. The revenue from online sales could have replaced the other tax/fee increases and also helped schools and road maintenance.

Is Prescott population growing or remaining stagnant? You don’t need a census to figure out the population is and has been growing.

Thank you, Rep. Noel Campbell. You continue to put forth common sense solutions to issues that need to be addressed. I hope others in the legislature will get on board.

Ever notice how landlords have much more control of tenants? If you look, the benefits for senior citizens are for landlord and owners. Tenants don’t get anything. It’s a hidden secret form of discrimination.

Kudos to Prescott Valley for putting the new water tank in an area already excavated for construction materials or mining. Saves what little land is left in the area from further development!

It is indeed a sad day when the GED, an out of school equivalency program for a high school diploma, requires a satisfactory grade and our public school system does not.

Gun sanctuary resolutions might be useful to help identify and remove those intending to violate their oath to uphold all laws. Drain the swamp of those who would put extremist gun opinions above the safety of society and our children.

Well I’m sure glad that political flag issue is settled because nothing says, “I’m an American” like flying a flag with your favorite politician’s name on it right up there next to the American flag.

Intersection of Williamson Valley Road and Chino Outer Loop should be a 4-way stop. Hard to see northbound traffic on Williamson Valley when turning either left or right off the Outer loop.

Democrats shot their frontrunner, Joe Biden, out of the saddle with their impeachment hoax of President Trump. Exposed his shortcomings to the voters. Hard to believe, unless that was part of their plan?

RE: Campbell: We must figure out upkeep for state’s roads. So double the tax in less than 2 years. Wow, let’s also increase taxes for schools, vehicle registration, properties and everything else. Wait, that is already happening!