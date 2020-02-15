OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 16
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Raanta stops 35 shots, Coyotes keep Ovechkin at 698 goals
NHL

Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller, right, battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller, right, battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 10:45 p.m.

GLENDALE — Antti Raanta stopped 35 shots to keep Alex Ovechkin at 698 career goals, Phil Kessel scored early in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday night.

Raanta was sharp all night and made a tough early save against Ovechkin, who has gone four straight games without a goal for the first time this season. He went three games without a goal before notching No. 600 with his wife in the stands in 2018.

Christian Dvorak scored his 18th goal in the second period and Kessel redirected a shot past Braden Holtby on a power play in the third. Lawson Crouse capped it with an empty-net goal.

Holtby stopped 28 shots and Carl Hagelin scored for Washington.

The Capitals had their eighth multi-goal comeback on Thursday, rallying from a 2-0 hole to beat Colorado 3-2.

Ovechkin failed to score against the Avalanche, leaving him at 698 goals since scoring three in the third period against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 4.

He had some good early chances against Arizona.

Raanta stopped Ovechkin’s slap shot on a power play in the opening four minutes and the post stopped him from getting No. 699 in the second period. Raanta made another tough save on a quick-release shot by Ovechkin after Kessel’s goal.

Both goalies were sharp early, turning away numerous good scoring chances in a scoreless first period.

Raanta stopped Ovechkin on the early power play and slid over to stop T.J. Oshie on a 2-on-1. Holtby was just as good, sprawling for a kick save on a shot by Derek Stepan and another close-range chance by Dvorak.

Dvorak finally got one past Holtby shortly after that, gathering the puck with his back to the goalie, turning and slipping it through his pads.

Hagelin tied it late in the second period, punching in a rebound after Raanta did the splits to stop a shot by Travis Boyd.

Kessel put the Coyotes up 2-1 on a power play early in the third period, redirecting Jacob Chychrun’s shot for his 13th of the season.

Raanta turned away a flurry of shots in the final two minutes after Washington pulled Holtby.

NOTES

Coyotes D Jordan Oesterle played his 200th career NHL game. ... Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. ... The Coyotes have scored in the second period in 11 straight games. ... Oshie limped off after being hit by a shot in front of Arizona’s goal, but came back out for his next shift.

UP NEXT

Washington: At Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Arizona: Hosts New York Islanders on Monday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Carlson scores in overtime as Capitals beat Coyotes
Coyotes end Washington’s streak
Coyotes win in shootout, snap Capitals' win streak at 6
Capitals rough up Lightning to force Game 7 in East final
Coyotes score 3 in the third period to beat Ducks 4-2

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries