PACE Academy PE teacher Chris Green to compete in Spartan Trifecta in Greece

PRESCOTT VALLEY — It’s already difficult for some to dedicate at least one hour a day to their fitness. But for Prescott Valley’s Chris Green, a bus driver turned P.E. teacher who’s underwent multiple surgeries, fitness is his life as he gears up for the Spartan Trifecta Open race in Greece.

Born and raised in sunny San Diego, Green, 49, has always owned a deep interest in exercise and sports. After graduating from San Diego State with a nutrition and exercise degree, Green dabbled in personal training and also started a fitness after-school program, which spurred him to get his teaching credentials because he enjoyed working with children.

Green’s parents then moved to Prescott Valley from San Diego after they retired. However, once his mother died, Green and his family packed their bags for Arizona to accompany his widowed father.

In need of a job, Green eventually landed one as PACE Academy’s bus driver for a spell. Fortunately for him, PACE Academy’s new principal was looking for ways to improve the school. Lo and behold, hiring Green as a P.E. teacher was one of those ways.

“We got to talking and I saw that he had a spark and a passion for young people,” PACE Academy Principal Ken Turer said.

As far as Spartan races go, Green was first intrigued when he watched a live race on TV and thought it would be a lot of fun. But when a work accident left him with a severe back injury in 2013, Green’s aspirations to compete in a Spartan race were put on hold as the injury called for multiple surgeries.

Green persevered, however, and continued to train despite doctors telling him that he’d never be physically capable to compete in a race. Five years later though and after one major surgery, Green competed in his first Spartan race in 2018 and ever since then, he’s been hooked.

“It’s a challenge and just the competition I like, but Spartan, they kind of want you to tap into where you have to get a little bit mental, and not just the physical aspect,” Green said. “They want you to push yourself and in the longer races, you definitely have to do that … And seeing that I can do it and proving those doctors wrong is a big motivator for me.”

In terms of what Spartan racing involves, Green said it’s essentially trail running combined with a variety of different obstacles, including spear throwing, rock climbing, atlas stones and crawling under barbed wire. A Spartan Trifecta consists of three separate races, each with its own difficulty level: Spartan Sprint (3+ miles of obstacle racing, 20+ obstacles), the Spartan Super (8+ miles, 25+ obstacles) and the Spartan Beast (13+ miles, 30+ obstacles).

To be eligible to complete in this year’s Spartan Trifecta in Greece, one must complete each one of the aforementioned races before Nov. 6 or have completed a Trifecta in 2019. Green accomplished the latter, automatically qualifying him for the 2020 Trifecta in Greece that will be a three-day event.

Green admits that it’s challenging balancing his time between training and his day job as the P.E. teacher at PACE Academy. He said going out and running on the local trails is what makes up most of his training, but he also has a rope and different props at home to help him train for the obstacles.

“Some mornings, it’s hard to get up at 3:30 a.m. So if I just can’t do it, I’ll try to go after school or something,” Green said.

Green’s training and sheer determination to prove his doctors wrong pushed him to compete in four races in 2018. His story and desire to compete also impacts the very students he works with in a positive way.

“He’s a highly motivated guy who understands young people and how they think and he’s an expert at motivating them to not just be successful, but to set goals and fulfilling them,” Turer said. “What Chris is doing with the Spartan races, our students are involved in it now. They’ve gone to Spartan races. They’ve observed and been wanting to participate.”

While a Spartan Trifecta might sound intimidating at first, Green believes it’s a great way for anyone to stay in shape. Moreover, setting goals for oneself and executing them is something Green backs 100% as he uses his situation to inspire the next generation.

“I try to inspire [the students] to do stuff and think outside of the box really, because a lot them have grown up here and they think that this is it,” Green said. “I was telling them, ‘Look, if I can go do this, then there’s no reason you can’t.’”

Turer said PACE Academy will be sponsoring Green by paying his entrance fee to the Spartan Trifecta. However, Green also started a GoFundMe account in order to help pay for his hotel, food and travel expenses. To support Green, visit gf.me/u/xjnfq7.

