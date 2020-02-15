Obituary: Ygnacia ‘Nacha’ Morse
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 7:52 p.m.
Ygnacia “Nacha” Morse was born July 18, 1932 in Mayer, Arizona and passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Nacha lived in Payson Arizona for 30 years with her husband Robin Morse. She was happily married for 37 years and he precedes her in death.
Nacha loved the outdoors, traveling, shopping and fishing. Nacha will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her generosity. She will be forever treasured in our heart.
