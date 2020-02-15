OFFERS
Obituary: Stephen Michael Moran

Originally Published: February 15, 2020 7:47 p.m.

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Stephen Michael Moran, 70, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, February 4th, 2020. He was born in Cottonwood, Arizona to parents, Ralph G. Moran and Yolonda J Moran.

He was raised in Wickenburg, Arizona and attended school there through high school. Following high school, Steve attended and graduated from Northern Arizona University and earned a Bachelors’ Degree in secondary education.

Steve spent his professional career in Arizona High Schools. This included two years at Patagonia High School in Patagonia, Arizona, 7 years at Florence High School in Florence, Arizona and 27 years Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.

Steve was a teacher and coach. His Florence High School Gophers Football Team was the 2A State Runners Up in 1983. He also coached the Prescott High School Badgers for 1 season in 2011.

He led the Bradshaw Mountain Bears Football Team for 14 years serving as head football coach from 1984-98, 13 seasons when the Bears played at the 3A designation and one after moving up to 4A. He compiled an overall record of 106-51-1, with eight region titles and six state semi-final appearances. He is also a member of the Bradshaw Mountain High School Ring of Honor.

Steve comes a football family. His father Ralph Moran was longtime Wickenburg Football Coach of 35 years and a member of the Arizona High School Coaches Hall of Fame.

Moran’s son, David, was a standout quarterback for four years at Bradshaw Mt. High School. David Moran went on to play college ball with the Oregon State Beavers and then Northern Arizona University, before a blown-out knee ended his career. He continued his father and grandfather’s coaching tradition serving as Sinagua’s High School head coach, Bradshaw Mountain head coach. During David’s coaching career, Steve assisted him in the program(s) for 17 years.

Steve was proceeded in death by his father, Ralph Moran, mother Yolanda Moran and father-in-law, Poli Pico. He is survived by his wife, Olga of 43 years; mother -in-law, Cuqui Pico of Spain; son, David of Prescott Valley; daughter, Angie (Casey) Smith of Surprise, Arizona; brother, Ralph Moran of Prescott Valley; sister, Barbara Stockton of Phoenix; brother, Bill (Jennifer) Moran of Wickenburg; brother-in-law, Felix (Nuria) Pico of Spain; grandchildren, Alexa Miah Moran of Tucson, Michael Moran, Marcus and Adalyn Smith of Surprise and beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Private Mass at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church at 10:am Saturday February 22, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life open to all at Potter’s House Christian Church at 1:00 pm Saturday February 22, 2020. In lieu of sending flowers, Olga, David and Angie request that you make a small charitable donation to Steve’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s’ Hospital. The name of the fund: The Steve “Coach” Moran memorial fund. His family thanks you.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

