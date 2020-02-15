Obituary: Stanley Allan Lehman

Stanley Allan Lehman died Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born in Abilene, Kansas, on April 29, 1938, Stan was active all his life--high school sports, journalism, American Civilization studies at the University of Kansas and chairman of the Kansas Relays. At KU, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in 1960 and entered law school before transferring to the University of Arizona, where he was licensed to practice in 1963.

Stan then moved to California, working as an intern with an organization promoting good government in Los Angeles and as an intern with a training program focused on securing employment of minority people. He was licensed to practice law in California in 1965 and then returned to Phoenix, where he helped found the Maricopa County Young Lawyers Association and served as its president. Additionally, he was active in the city’s Forward Goals Committee and served as a member on the Arizona State Child Migrant Education Committee.

In June 1968 he married Kathreen Hock and moved to Prescott to practice law in 1971. In 1993, after serving as a city attorney and prosecutor in the Verde Valley, Stan moved to Bisbee to work as a public defender attorney.

He worked in that office as a felony defense attorney and later represented children and parents in child dependency proceedings. In one of the few trials of that kind, in Cochise County, Stan obtained a verdict denying severance of his clients parental rights. He married Anne Williams in 2003, and they spent many happy years traveling before and after retiring from the practice of law in 2008. Stan’s community involvement was active and continuous throughout a legal career that spanned more than fifty years. In Prescott, he led a referendum legal battle to assure community control over subdivision zoning, taking those issues to the Arizona Supreme Court, and winning. He was Chairman of the Yavapai Community Hospital, was on the advisory board of the Prescott Samaritan Village Retirement Home, the Prescott Frontier Days and Phoenix Rodeo committee and was president of the Yavapai County Easter Seal Society. Stan also enjoyed being an Arizona Ranger, had considerable success as a short storywriter and made popular presentations to the Arizona Historical Society.

Stan was predeceased by his wife, Anne and is survived by his son Ryan; daughter, Lara; grandson, Zavier and two sisters, Carolyn and Virginia. He was much loved and will be sorely missed by his community and family.

A memorial service was held in Bisbee, Arizona on December 10th at the Copper Queen Hotel.

Information provided by survivors.