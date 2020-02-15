Obituary: Leslie ‘Les’ Lytton

Leslie “Les” Lytton, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on May 2, 2019, at the age of 74.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 108, Meals on Wheels volunteers and a retired member of the US Navy. His service, with military honors, will be held on February 19, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at the Prescott National Cemetery. All friends are welcome to attend.

