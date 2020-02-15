OFFERS
Obituary: James E. Lindell

James E. Lindell

Originally Published: February 15, 2020 7:57 p.m.

James E. Lindell, a long-time resident of Dewey, Arizona, shuffled off his mortal coil on the morning of February 8, 2020, at the age of 77. He was born in York, Nebraska, April 17, 1942, where he developed an early love for horses.

As a child, he had the opportunity to ride both Roy Roger’s horse, Trigger, and Gene Autry’s Champion on the same day at the Nebraska State Fair. He won his first pony at the age of 9 in an essay writing contest and kept horses all through his life, working briefly as a cowboy both in Arizona and in Wyoming.

Jim came to Arizona to attend ASU and lived here the rest of his life. At ASU, he completed all the requirements except his dissertation for a PhD in Renaissance English literature. But then he decided he could not find his happiness in academia and moved to a remote area near Dewey, the sole inhabitant of the thousand acres that surrounded him.

He lived for a number of years in a ten foot square “casita” that he constructed on the ruins of an old mining cabin, with water from a windmill and electricity from a solar panel. He later spent 20 years building a beautiful home with patience, persistence, and the sporadic help of a lot of friends. Jim’s livelihood from the time he left ASU until his health no longer permitted it, was as a trader to the Seri Indians in Desemboque on the Sea of Cortez in Sonora, Mexico. He made lengthy trips across the Sonoran desert stopping and camping at small ranches along the way to barter with cowboys for old bits, spurs, riatas, and branding irons. In Desemboque he would camp for weeks while the Seris filled his orders for their laboriously carved ironwood sculptures and he passed his time visiting, bartering, and hunting for arrowheads. He not only knew all the Seris by name, but the names of their dogs. The Seris called him Apotosa and were always thrilled at his arrival. In 1977 he published a book, Seris in Seriland.

Jim was one of a kind. He lived his life his way, without compromise but with strong affections. He disliked what was fake and trite and loved what was beautiful and true. He enjoyed people, was humorous, gregarious, and always fair.

His survivors include his long time life partner, Aileen Setren; brother, Bob Lindell; sister, Coralyn Makos; son, Mark Turgal; nieces, nephews, grandchildren, two chihuahuas and many friends who will deeply miss him.

Information provided by survivors.









