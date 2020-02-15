Obituary: Jack R. Ragen

Jack R. Ragen, 94, of Santa Cruz, California, passed away on February 3, 2019 at his home. Jack was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 7, 1925, son of the late Charles and Elnora Ragen.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Ragen (nee Farrell) and former wife, Jean Ragen (nee Carson). He is survived by his children, Karen Screen, Carol Smith (Steve), Robert Ragen (Patty), Bobby Farrell (Pattie), Mike Farrell (Mary) and Elaine Farrell Love (Stan), who lovingly supported him during his later years. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jack joined the U.S. Navy under a Reserve Officer Training Corps electronics program for radio, radar and sonar. He graduated from the University of Toledo with an Electrical Engineering degree and went to work for General Electric writing advanced courses and teaching high frequency techniques used in their products. Jack joined the AVCO Corporation to design color TV systems then shifted to their military division to design radar systems, missile systems and systems for the NASA Lunar Lander Moon shots. While working for the Fairchild Corporation as a NASA launch integrator, he established and published product design criteria for electrical, mechanical, safety and human factor engineers. In addition, Jack executed armament design for the U.S. military’s A-10 Thunderbolt, F-14 Tomcat, and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. After his retirement from Fairchild, Jack became an independent space and missile launch criteria consultant for NASA.

It has been said that the mind of an engineer is rational and unemotional. Jack broke the engineer mold and embraced his bohemian soul.

He was a storyteller who loved to engage whomever he met. Jack became enamored with amateur radio at a young age that became a lifelong hobby and allowed him to connect with the world. He wrote stories of his life experiences and shared them freely with others. Jack loved to fish and managed to combine his artistic abilities with his passion for fishing in the art of fly tying to create lures that were feathered wonders. Whether he was playing tennis or golf, listening to music, singing, dancing, enjoying two fingers of scotch, attending the theatre, watching a dirt track auto race, or just lying on the hood of his car at the municipal airport at dusk watching the small airplanes take off and land, Jack just loved being part of the rhythm of the world.

Those in his world will miss him dearly and remember him with a smile and a story. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at Dominican Oaks and to all his extraordinary caregivers.

Information provided by survivors.