OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Elaine Smith

Elaine Smith

Elaine Smith

Originally Published: February 15, 2020 7:53 p.m.

Elaine Smith passed away in Prescott Valley, Arizona on January 14, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1941 in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Elaine graduated from high school in Huntington, Ind. in 1959. She started her teaching career in Milwaukee and then moved to Bloomington, Minn. to continue teaching 3rd grade. She then decided to further her education to a Master’s Degree in Special Education at the College of St. Thomas in Minneapolis.

She met up with her high school sweetheart, Tom Smith, in Phoenix, AZ and the two eloped to Las Vegas. Once married Tom moved to Bloomington to be with his wife. After Elaine retired the couple moved to Prescott, where Tom passed away in 2015.

After her retirement Elaine was active in AAUW and supporting the Family Enrichment Center at Yavapai College. She spent a lot of time tutoring children in primary school and taking care of Tom after his heart transplant.

Elaine was very proud of her teaching career and all her friends looked forward to her handmade greeting cards.

A Celebration of Elaine’s life will be held on Saturday, February 29th , 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at The Community Room of the Yavapai College Library.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Elaine’s name to Mary Alice Moulton Childcare Scholarship at Yavapai College Foundation, 100 E. Sheldon, Prescott, AZ 86301 or online at www.yc.edu/elainesmith.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Elaine’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Elaine C. (McClinchy) Smith
Obituary: Elaine Willardson Farrar
Obituary: Elaine Renee Rigden
Obituary: Mary Elaine (Lombardi) Annecchini
Obituary: Elvira Esther Headley (Ramirez)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries