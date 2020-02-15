Obituary: Elaine Smith

Elaine Smith passed away in Prescott Valley, Arizona on January 14, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1941 in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Elaine graduated from high school in Huntington, Ind. in 1959. She started her teaching career in Milwaukee and then moved to Bloomington, Minn. to continue teaching 3rd grade. She then decided to further her education to a Master’s Degree in Special Education at the College of St. Thomas in Minneapolis.

She met up with her high school sweetheart, Tom Smith, in Phoenix, AZ and the two eloped to Las Vegas. Once married Tom moved to Bloomington to be with his wife. After Elaine retired the couple moved to Prescott, where Tom passed away in 2015.

After her retirement Elaine was active in AAUW and supporting the Family Enrichment Center at Yavapai College. She spent a lot of time tutoring children in primary school and taking care of Tom after his heart transplant.

Elaine was very proud of her teaching career and all her friends looked forward to her handmade greeting cards.

A Celebration of Elaine’s life will be held on Saturday, February 29th , 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at The Community Room of the Yavapai College Library.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Elaine’s name to Mary Alice Moulton Childcare Scholarship at Yavapai College Foundation, 100 E. Sheldon, Prescott, AZ 86301 or online at www.yc.edu/elainesmith.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Elaine’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.