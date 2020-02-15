Obituary: Darlene Rabe

Darlene Rabe, age 84, of Prescott, Arizona, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan 24, 2020. Darlene was born on November 17, 1935 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to the late Conrad and Nathalie Schleining.

Darlene is survived by her sisters, Betty Acosta of Nevada and Nancy Schleining of Sheboygan; sister-in-law, Lorraine Bolgert of Sheboygan; special niece, Cynthia (Roger) White of Prescott and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Nathalie Schleining; brothers, Arthur Bolgert and John (Helena) Schleining and sisters, Hildegarde (Edwin) Gabert and Marian Graskamp.

Darlene attended public schools in Sheboygan graduating from Sheboygan Central High School with the class of 1954. After high school Darlene followed her dreams and became a very successful career woman.

She started her career at Citizens Bank in Sheboygan and as her career progressed she moved to Grafton, Wis. and Appleton, Wis.

Following her retirement, Darlene moved to Prescott, a small town she fallen in love with years earlier. Her move allowed her to be closer to her sister, Betty and she was happy to be able to spend time with her exploring new places and going on adventures.

She was a very strong and independent woman who worked hard to get ahead and lived her life to the fullest.

She loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews, who are left with wonderful memories of time spent growing up with a “fun” Aunt. One of her nieces shared this memory, “She was my special pen pal Aunt when I was a young girl”. She was a great role model, especially to her young nieces who saw her accomplishments and were inspired to follow their own dreams.

Another niece remarked, “She was like our own Mary Tyler Moore”. In her free time, Darlene enjoyed traveling, plays, movies, knitting, dinner with friends and also quiet time spent at home with her cats. She loved to socialize and loved to have fun.

One of her nephews said, “Aunt Darlene was a hoot, she liked to party and have a good time. A very classy lady”.

Darlene was a long time member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Prescott, where she enjoyed participating in church activities.

She will be remembered during the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday March 15, 2020, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, with a committal service immediately following. Reverend Adam Burke will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial, donations can be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church or the Yavapai Humane Society of Prescott.

Darlene had many wonderful friends, neighbors, and fellow parishioners from Shepherd of the Hills who loved her.

The family would like to thank all of those who helped her in her final years. She will be missed by many and loved by all. Rest in peace Darlene, you will be forever in our hearts.





Information provided by survivors.

