Obituary: Billie Dearth

Originally Published: February 15, 2020 7:56 p.m.

Billie Dearth passed away Feb. 10, 2020, due to a fall at water aerobics. She was 90 years old.

She is survived by her son, Ralph Greene family and children.

No service has been announced.

Information provided by survivors.

