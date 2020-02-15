OFFERS
Sun, Feb. 16
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Mohave shows grit, but Badgers still prevail 5-0
Prescott forward Lily Jensen (7) celebrates with her teammates after the Badgers score a goal during a state playoff game against Mohave on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott forward Lily Jensen (7) celebrates with her teammates after the Badgers score a goal during a state playoff game against Mohave on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 10:50 p.m.

PRESCOTT — A little over a week ago, Prescott girls soccer hardly had any trouble shutting out Mohave 6-0 in their regular-season finale.

But the two sides met again in the first round of state on Saturday and while the Badgers still won 5-0, the Thunderbirds gave them a run for their money.

The sports world knows that when playoffs roll around, the pressure is magnified tenfold. This seemed to have an effect on the Badgers on Saturday, especially in the first half as Mohave’s defense played incredibly well to maintain a 0-0 deadlock heading into the break.

Meanwhile, the Badgers didn’t appear as fluid as they usually do and were relatively stunned at the end of the first half because they couldn’t crack Mohave’s code. However, the second half was a different story as Lily Jensen finally gave the Badgers a 1-0 lead with a screamer from outside the box, which ultimately opened the flood gates.

“It was actually nice going into halftime tied 0-0 so I could actually ask them a few questions for once and ask them, ‘Does this still matter or what’s going on?’” Prescott head coach Paul Campuzano said. “So I really got to talk to them, get the seniors ready and they responded.”

After Jensen opened the scorebooks, Ellie Magnett made a great steal in the midfield to start a counterattack. Magnett then sent a ball up to Emma Alvarez, who ran the ball inside the box and then laid it off to an onrushing Kari Kasun for a 2-0 lead.

At this point in the second half, the Badgers felt completely comfortable as their constant offensive pressure finally started to wear down Mohave’s defense. Magnett, who was a terror in the midfield for Mohave, joined in on the fun when the Mohave goalkeeper mishandled a cross. The bobble landed right in front of Magnett, who poked the ball into net for the Badgers’ third goal.

Prescott wasn’t done yet with Jensen bagging her second of the game and Rieley Petkovich putting the finishing touches. The Badgers’ 5-0 lead was more than enough to secure them the shutout and book their spot in the state quarterfinals. However, Prescott’s 15th shutout in 17 games this season was put in jeopardy a couple time this game.

Mohave’s best chance at goal came in the first half when their star forward Rhyah Jackson dribbled around goalkeeper Lauryn Mayhan and had a shot at an open net. However, defender Alexa Sell managed to get in the way to parry Jackson’s shot away with her body, which prevented the Badgers from falling behind 1-0 in the first half.

Two more scares came in the second half that saw Mayhan in a couple of one-on-one situations. On both occasions, Mohave took well-hit shots, but Mayhan came up clutch with two huge saves.

“I think it’s a good wake-up call. Like in the first half, they had two shots on goal and it was the scariest moment because we hadn’t scored yet,” Kasun said. “So I think [Mohave’s] defense was hardcore this game and it just opened our eyes because during season, we gave it to them but they came out during state more ready than we were, and that showed.”

Prescott will host Walden Grove for their quarterfinal match on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Walden Grove triumphed in their first-round match 2-1 over Estrella Foothills.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

