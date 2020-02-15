OFFERS
News Tips

Lutes announces run for Yavapai County Supervisor, District 1

John Lutes (Courtesy)

John Lutes (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 15, 2020 8:21 p.m.

The packed room stood and cheered as longtime Whiskey Row merchant John Lutes announced his candidacy for election as Yavapai County Supervisor, District 1, to a meeting of local Democrats on Jan. 9.

On why he’s taking on his first campaign for public office, Lutes said, “I’m running for the Board of Supervisors to help lead the conversation we need as a community about the issues that are important to our future, to listen to the diverse needs of our people, and to give everyone a voice in our shared future. I want to see a common-sense approach to growth, water and housing in Yavapai County that benefits everyone and preserves treasures like the Granite Dells, the Verde River and our courthouse square.”

Lutes is the current chair of the Yavapai County Democratic Party.

Lutes promised to bring to the office his 40 years of experience as a Whiskey Row merchant, first with McMahan’s Furniture in the venerable Sam Hill retail store, then as a founding member of the Arts Prescott Co-op, and currently as a founder and co-owner of the Van Gogh’s Ear gallery, as well as his many years of work with local nonprofits and associations to promote business and the arts in the city.

With three generations of family living in Prescott, Lutes expresses his deep love for the quality of life that the county affords. “We also know that with this blessing comes the responsibility to make sure we maintain the beauty of our community for future generations. No one who lives here wants Yavapai to be like Maricopa. We must develop a plan to manage our prosperity and develop our economic sovereignty so that we keep the country in our county.”

The District 1 seat, covering Prescott to the county’s western and southern borders and including Bagdad, Yarnell, Congress and parts of Wickenburg and Peoria, is currently held by former Prescott Mayor Rowle Simmons, who will retire at the end of the term.

The campaign will officially kick off with a fundraising event at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Michael’s Ballroom on Whiskey Row.

Information provided by Lutes’ campaign.

